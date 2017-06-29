This New Motet Video Will Give You ALL THE FEELS

There’s a music video that just got released that if you’re a live music lover will give you ALL THE FEELS. You know the feels I’m talking about. The ones that make you travel all over the world to see a show or go to a festival for one more taste of the good stuff. The music is the force that brings us together, but we know that before the band drops their first notes, the experience is about so much more than that. There’s the hugs shared, the love given, the freedom felt, the surrendering to the magic, the connecting to each other and the planet, and the sense that together, we can do anything. The Motet captured all of that in their newest video for their song Supernova and I’m so excited for you to watch it and get transported to one of the most amazing venues in the entire Universe, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Here it is!