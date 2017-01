This NSFW Trailer Featuring Killer Mermaids Will Give You Nightmares

"The Jungle Book"

Hollywood's bloated franchise obsession is running thin , but Disney's live-action reboots of its animated classics keep getting better. 2016 brought us "The Jungle Book" and "Pete's Dragon," two surprisingly meditative takes on orphan boys surviving in the wilderness with their animal pals. Netflix recently signed a deal to acquire Disney's new releases, so "The Jungle Book" has already hit the streaming service. Boot up Jon Favreau's majestic adventure -- featuring the voice work of Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken -- for a beautifully rendered take on the bare necessities of life. [ Trailer