This One Simple Thing Will Dramatically Change Your Life

True story...

I woke to the sound of screaming. I couldn’t move, couldn’t speak; couldn’t breathe—it felt as though someone or some 'thing' was kneeling, menacingly, on my chest. I was enveloped in a heavy sinister darkness. Paralyzed, with widened eyes frantically, darting from left to right with dizzying confusion. My head painfully ached and my mouth was desiccated, dry and pasty. I thirsted for water, for air, but all that filled my senses was a shrill, haunting relentless shriek that cried out and consumed the darkness. Instinctively, I felt for the shadowy silhouette of my wife next to me but she wasn’t there. I remembered now I wasn’t home, I was in a hotel room, on business...alone.

Now, there is fear and then there is…Fear.

I was being attacked in the darkness. It ripped at my neck, clawed at my chest, and pressed its’ grave and weighty body against mine. Its’ high pitched scream penetrated my momentary incomprehension. Now, there is fear and then there is…Fear. This kind was omnipresent; it was everywhere and nowhere and I understood it wanted my very soul. I just needed to exhale, needed oxygen; needed to fight. I was perfectly aware now, it had my full attention. I was conscious but breathless. It was time to grapple or die trying. Shaking off my initial terror I could now recognize that familiar hallow trill. That foreboding shrieking presence was emanating from within me. My lungs were wheezing frantically for living, life giving oxygen as the bronchi within them burned with inflammation and filled with liquid. I was having an asthma attack. I scratched for air, sat up and stumbled in the red glow of the hotel’s digital alarm clock.

I abruptly and clumsily fumbled through my computer bag and blindly searched through its’ various compartments gasping for oxygen. I finally found what I was looking for and quickly held the little red contraption to my lips and took two quick powerful bursts of medicine into my smoldering, air yearning lungs. I purposely held my breath and collapsed in the arm chair, feeling the coolness of its' leather on my shirtless back and then slowly exhaled. My chest rose freely, unabated up and down, as air--beautiful, clean air, filled my lungs. I closed my eyes taking in deep, controlled glorious breathes and meditated on the moment in profound appreciation and gratitude.

I've been deep breathing ever since.

* * * * *

When this happened to me several years ago I began to do a little research about the benefits of deep breathing to help with my asthma and found that it is one of the greatest things we can do for ourselves in so many incredible ways. We often take breathing for granted because it is something that happens involuntarily but I've learned and would like to share with you that when we practice deep breathing (intentionally) it has immeasurable health benefits. I promise you, if you commit to deep breathing regularly, it will dramatically change your life Did you know?

Deep Breathing Detoxifies and Releases Toxins Your body is designed to release 70% of its toxins through breathing. If you are not breathing effectively, you are not properly ridding your body of its toxins i.e. other systems in your body must work overtime which could eventually lead to illness. When you exhale air from your body you release carbon dioxide that has been passed through from your bloodstream into your lungs. Carbon dioxide is a natural waste of your body's metabolism. Deep Breathing Releases Tension Think how your body feels when you are tense, angry, scared or stressed. It constricts. Your muscles get tight and your breathing becomes shallow. When your breathing is shallow you are not getting the amount of oxygen that your body needs. Deep Breathing Relaxes the Mind/Body and Brings Clarity Oxygenation of the brain reducing excessive anxiety levels. Paying attention to your breathing. Breathe slowly, deeply and purposefully into your body. Notice any places that are tight and breathe into them. As you relax your body, you may find that the breathing brings clarity and insights to you as well. Deep Breathing Relieves Emotional Problems Breathing will help clear uneasy feelings out of your body. Deep breathing Relieves Pain. You may not realize its connection to how you think, feel and experience life. For example, what happens to your breathing when you anticipate pain? You probably hold your breath. Yet studies show that breathing into your pain helps to ease it. Deep Breathing Massages Your Organs The movements of the diaphragm during deep breathing exercise massages the stomach, small intestine, liver and pancreas. The upper movement of the diaphragm also massages the heart. When you inhale air your diaphragm descends and your abdomen will expand. By this action you massage vital organs and improves circulation in them. Controlled breathing also strengthens and tones your abdominal muscles. Deep Breathing Increases Muscle Breathing is the oxygenation process to all of the cells in your body. With the supply of oxygen to the brain this increases the muscles in your body. Deep Breathing Strengthens the Immune System Oxygen travels through your bloodstream by attaching to hemoglobin in your red blood cells. This in turn then enriches your body to metabolize nutrients and vitamins. Deep Breathing Increases Digestion and Assimilation of food The digestive organs such as the stomach receive more oxygen, and hence operates more efficiently. The digestion is further enhanced by the fact that the food is oxygenated more. Deep Breathing Improves the Nervous System The brain, spinal cord and nerves receive increased oxygenation and are more nourished. This improves the health of the whole body, since the nervous system communicates to all parts of the body. Deep Breathing Strengthen the Lungs As you breathe deeply the lung become healthy and powerful, a good insurance against respiratory problems. Proper Deep breathing Makes the Heart Stronger. Breathing exercises reduce the workload on the heart in two ways. Firstly, deep breathing leads to more efficient lungs, which means more oxygen, is brought into contact with blood sent to the lungs by the heart. So, the heart doesn't have to work as hard to deliver oxygen to the tissues. Secondly, deep breathing leads to a greater pressure differential in the lungs, which leads to an increase in the circulation, thus resting the heart a little. Proper Deep Breathing Assists in Weight Control. If you are overweight, the extra oxygen burns up the excess fat more efficiently. Also, science is now saying that fat actually exits our bodies through breathing. Deep Breathing Elevates Moods Breathing increase pleasure-inducing neuro-chemicals in the brain to elevate moods and combat physical pain.

In order to practice this properly you need to breathe deeply into your abdomen not just your chest. Even in ancient times doctors recommended deep breathing. The belief was that this exercise cleansed the system of impurities and gave strength. Breathing exercises should be deep, slow, and rhythmic, inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth. The most important parts of deep breathing is regulating your breaths three to four seconds in, and three to four seconds out.

Here's How To Deep Breathe Properly.

Inhale through your nose, expanding your belly, then fill your chest. Counting to 5 Hold and Count to 3. Feel all your cells filled with golden, healing, balancing life giving energy. Exhale fully from slightly parted lips and feel all your cells releasing waste and emptying all your old, unwanted energy. Counting to 5.

A Final Note...

It's vital to schedule your deep breathing exercises just as you would any other important daily appointment. Set aside a minimum of two 5-10 minute segments everyday. Honor your spirit and personal well being enough to schedule time for yourself...it will be the first step in mastering stress and becoming a healthier you.

Nurture yourself and your relationship with life and your relationships with others will be enriched and deepened as a result.

Lastly, remember to share the importance of deep breathing with your children, friends and loved ones so that they too can reap its multitude of untold benefits.