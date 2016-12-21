PARENTS

This Parody Is For Every Parent Whose Kid Hated Taking Pics With Santa

"Look at this photograph, is it wrong that it makes me laugh?"

Taking photos with Santa doesn’t always go well, and the Holderness family has a song to prove it.

The YouTube family known for parenting parodies took on Nickelback’s song “Photograph” to sing about Santa pics gone wrong. The video features photos of kids looking sad, mad and super bored while hanging with the man in red. As dad Penn Holderness put in the song, sometimes seeing Santa just “goes sour.”

Better luck next year, parents.

