This Photo Of Bruno Mars Celebrating 'Versace On The Floor' Video Is 24K Gold

Bruno Mars knows exactly what he likes after a big day.

At the end of the night, Mars celebrated the video’s debut like a true visionary. The singer posted an Instagram photo of himself at a Waffle House with a caption that read “Video release party lit!”

Don’t be fooled by Mars’ serious contemplation of the menu ― the artist showed his excitement for waffles in another Instagram post.

The “Versace on the Floor” video had garnered over 3.7 million views on YouTube as of Monday afternoon. The sensual video features Mars performing at a piano in his hotel room as Zendaya is seduced by his voice and lyrics next door. In the end ― you guessed it ― her Versace ends up on the floor.