This Program Teaches You How To Be A Digital Nomad

“You’re so lucky!”

“I wish I could do that.”

“That sounds so great, but..”

When I tell people about my Digital Nomad lifestyle, they always say one of those three things.

I hate hearing it.

It’s infuriating because they’re not giving me enough credit. They look at my Instagram posts and think it’s easy. They read about my adventures (and misadventures) just to pass it off as luck before moving right on with their day.

It’s too good to be true to them.

The reality couldn’t be more different. I think those curious about this lifestyle don’t quite know how to get from A to B. After all, what are the steps to secure a remote job? Or start a sustainable freelance business?

How did us Digital Nomads get here in the first place?

I recently sat down with Kate Smith (The Remote Nomad, WiFly Nomads) to answer these very questions.

“When I started this journey it was actually quite difficult,” she says.

“I remember times when I was like ‘I’m trying so hard, I’m doing everything I should do, why is this not working?’ Part of that is there’s really not a roadmap to make this lifestyle happen.”

How Do You Start As A Digital Nomad?

Kate is one of the most famous Digital Nomads on the internet. She’s been featured on Buzzfeed, Fast Company, CNN, Atlas Obscura, and Mashable to name a few places. She’s also the owner of a popular blog called The Remote Nomad, and more recently created a program called WiFly Nomads aiming to TEACH beginners how to land a remote job, start a business, and be a Digital Nomad.

Her story?

1. Quit her “dream job” in Advertising.

2. Booked a one-way ticket to Prague.

3. Traveled and worked around the world for a year, moving to different cities every month.

This Lifestyle Isn’t Easy, You Need A Teacher

All-in-all, Kate went to 12 countries and traveled with 70 other Digital Nomads on a prestigious program called “Remote Year.” Despite her willingness to jump into this life, it wasn’t that simple for her at first.

“Even though I was doing everything I could possibly do, nothing was giving. I was having trouble finding a remote job, so I just said ‘Alright I’ll book the plane ticket and see how it works out.’ Then my laptop died. It seemed like there were so many elements that were working against me.”

Here’s where you need to pay attention. The Digital Nomad lifestyle is glorified online, sure, but there’s a lot of work that goes into it. It’s not easy to land a remote job, or start a sustainable freelance business. In fact, these were the kinds of topics Kate’s readers asked about all the time.

“When I started this lifestyle, I joined Remote Year on their first program. During that time I started my blog as a way to share my story. It ended up being well-received and it started to get featured in a lot of publications like Fast Company, Mashable etc.

I had people reach out to me from the blog all the time and ask ‘How do I get started?’ and ‘How do I find a remote job?’ These two main themes kept coming up. While I was on Remote Year they didn’t help or facilitate teaching you how to find a remote job. That’s when I realized, ‘There’s a gap here.’ The first step to even getting on these programs is getting a remote job, right?

I thought the best way for me to help people with these main problems is to create a program. That’s why I created WiFly. I wanted to show people how to get started freelancing, the logistics of the lifestyle, etc.”

A post shared by WiFly Nomads (@wiflynomads) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

So Kate got to work.

The WiFly Program

WiFly is meant to give participants a real feel for the Digital Nomad lifestyle WHILE teaching them how to find sustainable work or start their own business.

It all goes down from September 17 to September 30 in Bali, Indonesia, where Kate’s got a few tricks up her sleeve. Joining them is Daniel DiPiazza (founder of Rich20Something.com), who will be taking everyone through a 2-day Freelance Domination workshop based on his Freelance Domination course (retailed at $1,297).

“He’s written for a ton of publications like Inc., Business Insider, Forbes, and has a community of 20,000 in his private Facebook group,” Kate says. “He’s taken many freelance businesses from nothing in startup capital to hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.”

Daniel’s course, along with the airport pickup/dropoff, scooter rental, SIM Card, Co-Working space, excursions, yoga classes, networking events and accommodation are all included in the WiFly package.

“We wanted to make it realistic, too. Going to a different country, riding on a scooter like the locals do, going to grocery stores.. it gives you that confidence. The thing about the program, too, is it’s action-focused. It isn’t about coming there, sitting down, and listening to us speak, it’s really about taking action and making it happen.”

Kate’s program already has nine participants, and there’s a spot for one more person looking to have the adventure of a lifetime in Bali.

For anyone who’s thinking that flying to Bali on such short notice might be a bit of a stretch, just take a look at Kate’s story.

She flew to Prague without a remote job as a nobody on the internet, and now she’s been featured on CNN, Fast Company, Mashable, and many others.

The truth is there’s not too many people willing to make this jump (trust me), but you’ll find that if you do, you’ll land a whole lot closer to massive rewards than you think.

Your life can change with a click of this link: Apply here.