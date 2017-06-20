This Saxophone Cover Of 'Despacito' Will Soothe You Suave Suavecito

These days it’s hard to escape the “Despacito” craze, but one artist’s saxy cover dials back Luis Fonsi’s hit in a perfect way.
Luis Graziatto’s saxophone version of the song was shared by the Facebook page Ages of Tones on Wednesday. The cover has since been viewed over 7 million times.
The Mexican musician, who first recorded the cover in April, has been posting covers for a little over four months on his social media pages. The artist has done covers of both Spanish-language and English hits, including “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles, “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Zayn and Taylor Swift, and “Felices los 4” by Maluma.
Graziatto, who lives in Torreón, Mexico, told HuffPost that the reaction to his “Despacito” cover since Ages of Tones shared it has been “pure madness but in a good way!”
“I didn’t realize my cover could make that kind of impact,” Graziatto added.
Listen to the artist’s saxophone cover of “Despacito” above.
CONVERSATIONS