This Shrimp Scampi Crepe Is A Seafood-Lover's Dream

Since 1992, Santa Ana-based CrepeMaker has been a standout success, thanks to creating mouthwatering French crepe combinations that are built to satisfy the biggest appetites and curb the most indulgent sweet tooth.

With an expansive menu, CrepeMaker, located at MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, boasts an assortment of savory breakfast crepes, decadent dessert crepes and an innovative roundup of crepe creations including a Caesar chicken crepe, and a pizza crepe made with melted mozzarella, cheddar/jack blend and pizza sauce.

CrepeMaker is adding something special to its menu that is sure to be an instant favorite!

The Shrimp Scampi Crepe is made with shrimp marinated in olive oil and spices, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese. This massive seafood themed crepe is then stuffed with mushrooms and topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

Lastly, the Shrimp Scampi Crepe is drizzled with a special cilantro lime dressing and sprayed with balsamic vinegar. So, if you’re a fan of crepes, grab a friend, a fork and a napkin, and get down to CrepeMaker before this limited time offer sails into the sunset.

By Evan Lancaster