Meet The Silicon Beach Rising Tech Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionizing the World of Ecommerce

Changemaker Interview Series

In this regular contributing column, we interview hardy online entrepreneurs who begun their life down the traditional path, but realize that something was missing. They decide to pivot, and strike out on their own, and forge ahead on their own path and never looked back.

In this series, we interview these inspiring individuals to show exactly what it takes to live life on your own terms. This week, we feature Scott Snyder, the visual effects artist from Philadelphia who moved to Silicon Beach (West Los Angeles) to create Sellution, an all-in-one ”unified commerce” platform that integrates CRM, marketing automation, and customer service.

In this interview, Scott shares his color backstory as an entrepreneur, trying his hand at various businesses and trades such as being a parking lot manager, a visual effects artist, boat detailing specialist, and exporting electronics in China during its heyday. His struggles as an entrepreneur motivated him to realize automation as the “Great Equalizer” in business and led to the creation of his current SAAS startup.

In your own words, please tell us about yourself!

I had just graduated College with a degree in business from Penn State and my Grandfather had just passed away. He was in the parking lot business and was leasing a small lot in Center City, Philadelphia in his old age.

I always marveled at the parking lot business and when my father asked me if I wanted to take it over, I wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity.

I felt so fortunate and honored to follow in my Grandfather’s footsteps. I didn’t know it at the time, but this decision would shape my mind forever.

I was fascinated how the parking lot would pull in cash everyday:

Sun, Snow, Rain, you name it… That’s why we call parking lots, a cash cow.

The parking lot was right off Market Street and Locust in an alley. I saw everything on Juniper Street … I’ll never forget the day a woman dumped thousands of dollars out the 10th floor window of the double tree hotel that was adjacent to the parking lot, or the day bank robbers wearing ski mask came running down through the alley… There was always something happening on the streets of Philadelphia…

I wasn’t working hard at all, but the money was flowing in and sometimes falling from the sky until I received a phone call almost 2 years to the day after I started running the lot. It was the owner of the property and he decided to sell the lot to a real estate developer and I needed to look for a new career.

That was the first time that I felt that someone else had control of my destiny. The feeling of being vulnerable didn’t sit well with me.

Just like that, I was out of a job. But I would never forget the feeling of money flowing in passively each day.

“I’ll be back”

It was a Saturday morning. I was out a job and my favorite TV show called “Movie Magic” was going to start. I ran into the living room and grabbed the remote to catch the show just in time.

As a youth I loved magic and was fascinated by a magician’s ability to mesmerize audiences both young and old. It felt like having a super power. I always loved how someone would say “Wow” or “How did you do that?”

This particular episode of “Movie Magic” featured the making of the groundbreaking movie Terminator 2 - Judgement day. I saw how they used computers to make different types of visual effects come to life.

In this episode they showed how the ground-breaking liquid metal, shape-changing T-1000 was created. The cardinal rule of magic is never to reveal the secret to the magic trick, but they were showing me all the secrets on television.

The only difference was they weren’t called “magicians” but Visual FX Artist, Animators, 3D Modelers, Mechanical Engineers… That was when I had my “AHA” moment!

Movie Magic

I wanted to be able to create anything my mind could imagine. With computers the possibilities seemed unlimited. I could use this incredible skill to develop marketing campaigns, television ads and maybe even work on movies one day.

I have never been a betting man, but I strongly believe if you bet on yourself, you can’t lose, unless you quit. And quitting didn’t exist in my vocabulary.

After that episode of “Movie Magic,” I was hooked. I decided to place a bet on myself.

I sold my car, and used my savings from the parking lot business to buy a clunky “supercomputer” from Silicon Graphics and Animation Software from Wavefront Technologies.

I can still remember having to ride my bicycle up San-Francisco sized hills in the suburbs of Philadelphia to get home each night, eager to learn everything I could about programming and computer graphics. As I climbed the hills to get home, I couldn’t help but think that failure was not an option. I had to succeed!

I had purposely put myself in a desperate situation so that I couldn’t procrastinate. The only problem was I was in Pennsylvania where very few people knew what silicon graphics were and I might have been the only person using Wavefront in all of Philadelphia.

I would spend a lot of time studying with a mathematician and genius by the name of John Kirk trying to learn how to program. I would come home at night exhausted only to hear my Mom say, “Scott you’re not an artist, you’re not a programmer. Why are you doing this?”

I would reply, being a programmer and an artist is like being a magician. I explained that there are techniques that I needed to learn and that everything would be okay.

Over the years I have found that the same principles apply to business. To succeed in business you need the right system, strategies, and techniques to get ahead.

I moved to Los Angeles where I could learn everything there was to know about computer generated visual effects and worked in the industry for years to come.

But I never forgot the parking lot days when the money just rolled in. The urge to be an entrepreneur, to be my own boss was too strong.

“I realized that we weren’t just in recession, it was the start of a renaissance. I wanted to use the economic downturn as a time to rebuild my business into a lean, mean, sales machine.”

How did Sellution come about and what is your goal with this?

I moved on from visual effects and started developing electronic novelties in China. I was doing everything from designing products, mold making, logistics...business was great.

I was ready to buy a warehouse, I could see myself on a yacht enjoying the good life. I was working my ass off and thought I was going to reap the rewards of all my hard work.

That’s when the “Great Recession” took hold of the economy. The phones stopped ringing, business became non-existent. As fast as my business had doubled it would soon be cut in half and it was going to get a lot worse if I didn’t do something.

The people who I thought were my most loyal customers stopped calling.

It was a punch to the gut that, to my surprise, had a silver lining. It provided the wake up call I needed.

I realized that we weren’t just in recession, it was the start of a renaissance. I wanted to use the economic downturn as a time to rebuild my business into a lean, mean, sales machine. I started thinking if I could somehow automate parts of my business so I could be more efficient, then I could start to grow without the all the overhead that would normally be required.

I started doing research; I was going to need tools to manage my marketing campaigns, my customer service, ecommerce, my contact lists, inventory, and much more... I tried relentlessly to get different programs, from different vendors, with different databases to all work together.

I hit roadblock after roadblock. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t find a solution. I was beyond frustrated.

We were in a recession.

I didn’t have the tools I needed

I felt like there was never enough time in the day to focus what was most important: growing my business

That’s when I made a decision. I knew a system was needed to automate my business. If it didn’t exist, then I was determined to create it.

I realized that automation was more than just a solution to my current problem; it was a window into a whole new way of doing business and it represented what I call the “Great Equalizer”.

Small businesses represent the backbone of the United States and I felt if they could have the tools that only billion dollar companies could afford, that they would have a fighting chance to compete.

It was no longer about me. I had a mission to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses and that gave rise to Sellution.

How did you get your start as an entrepreneur? What were the early days like? Was it difficult trying to get established?

I think that the title entrepreneur gets used too loosely. When I was young I had the entrepreneurial spirit and I had a boat detailing business during the summer called “Tikki Master.” I also had a promotional product business. But these business and services only made me a small business owner.

It’s only now that I truly feel like an entrepreneur. When you add the element of raising capital it becomes a lot more challenging and complex.

Getting established is part of the problem that we hope to solve at Sellution. I have an illustration that I designed from a study called “The Entrepreneurs Journey.” It illustrates where entrepreneurs get stuck in the journey. It’s called the “struggle zone.”

I believe that every challenge provides an opportunity and we want to help small businesses and entrepreneurs get unstuck.

“It was no longer about me. I had a mission to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

If you could start over again as an entrepreneur knowing what you know now, what would you do differently?

I would work backwards from where I am now. I would build a personal brand first. Building a software company takes a long time and there are a lot of pivots along the way. You can build a personal brand fairly quickly and use that to build your community while you develop the foundation and brand for your business.

What are some of the various businesses ventures you’ve started over the years? What have you learnt from them?

Running a business is expensive, you have to be lean and you have to look for ways to not repeat yourself.

For example, if I’m going to on-board a developer there is a lot of time that goes into prepping them to work with the team. At one point I interviewed close to 50 developers and all of my time was spent explaining and repeating to them how we work and the various test they would have to perform.

Today, I’ll create a video with instructions for whatever the task is and we can use that for years to come and run it as often as necessary.

What were some of the hardest moments? Did you ever feel like giving up?

Just before the recession hit, I remember preparing for a tradeshow in Las Vegas. I designed a tradeshow booth and contracted a company to design and build it. It went way over budget and took up far too much time.

They kicked me out of their warehouse the night before the tradeshow. Everyone wanted to get home to their families. I’m standing outside of this warehouse in a corporate park in East LA with no lights and a uHaul truck. Suddenly the Santa Ana winds just about blow my entire booth away. It was a nightmare.

Somehow I manage to get the booth into the truck, take off to Las Vegas in the middle of the night with the help of a six pack of Red Bull in the passenger seat. As I reach Las Vegas the tradeshow union informs me they want to weigh my booth (which they never did in all the years before) and they wanted to charge me thousands of dollars to just come in.

I end up setting the booth only to have it nearly collapse. Meanwhile, across from me is a guy with a simple road case used for music equipment that he converted into a booth. He was the last one in and the first out of the show. I didn’t generate anymore business than him, yet incurred huge expenses and unbelievable stress. It was a hard-earned life lesson.

What are the biggest mistakes that you see entrepreneurs make in online ecommerce and what advice do you give to entrepreneurs?

I see most entrepreneurs focused on the buyer side of the journey and not enough on the customer side. There’s a saying that 80% of your sales come from 20% of your customers. There isn’t enough focus on customer retention.

You are very knowledgable about business and marketing, and self-learning. Do you have a process for learning and mastering new things?

I totally immerse myself in whatever I’m learning. However, I would say I’m not just trying to learn the topic, I’m also trying to visualize a much bigger picture of how everything works together.

One tip that I use is always to search a topic and go right to Google Images. You can get a much faster take on a topic by taking a look at the diagrams and images associated with each topic. From the images I’m quickly able to see who’s an authority on a topic just by seeing how they used images. From the images I’ll then start to read an entire post.

I would say most of what I’m finding is recycled information, but when I venture into SlideShare I start to strike gold. The people putting out slides on SlideShare tend to be authority figures on topics and you get some real high-level insights if you take the time to explore.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

You need a milestone traction plan. Once you get your business running it’s a numbers game and if you can set milestone and work backwards using conversion rates you can get a good idea of the amount of people you have to reach in each channel in order to meet your milestone.

What’s one random fact about you that few people know?

I work seven days a week. I’m on a mission.

What advice would you give to others who want to earn a living around their passions, as far as monetization, marketing, and business model are concerned?