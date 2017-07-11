This Song Is For Anyone Who's Accidentally 'Liked' An Old Instagram Pic

It’s hard out there for an Instagram lurker.

In a hilarious new video from Glamour magazine, “GLOW” actress Jackie Tohn brings to light the dangers of the “deep like” on Instagram. (You know, when you scroll through all of your crush’s photos and accidentally “like” a pic of him with his grandma from Christmas 2012?)

“When you’re that far back, be careful where you tap as you go deeper and deeper, because the person’s going to wake up to the notifications and you’re gonna look like a creeper,” Tohn warns.