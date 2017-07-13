This startup wants to change how you party

Times are bright. Nightlife is no longer about shady nightclubs.

London-based startup, Waltz, is coming to take over the party space and shake sharing economy! Guys at Waltz created an app to help local party hosts & party guests connect and buy or sell tickets for their house/private parties. Guests have the variety of experiences to choose from with the help of this app, ranging from different types of music playing at the party, party themes, to the different types off accommodations, etc.

The party hosting part of this app for me is particularly interesting. It’s pretty amazing how it can open opportunities for people:

“We want to bring unique experiences & business opportunities closer to people, by enabling anyone with a place to host a party and start earning. With our easy-to-use technology, we make it easy to help you organize and start selling tickets for your house or private party”, says founder & CEO of Waltz, Marko Islamovic.

I can see particular use for this app on the guest’s side. Party industry is a bit shady. It’s not clear what value guests get. Waltz wants to make it more transparent and with their matching algorithms to connect party hosts and party guests in order to create new & unique experiences. With help of reviews and recommendations, guests are able to learn more about the party they are interested in visiting.

What’s cool about the app is that also enables you to see who’s coming to the party and who’s interesting in coming. I always wondered who’s going to be at the party place. This is really cool feature.

Party hosts are able to set the prices for the party tickets for their parties and sell them through the app, leaving a lot of freedom & dynamics in such a commercial activity. One thing I was skeptical about were the safety layers. It turned out, Waltz already has several safety layers both for guests and party hosts. From reviews & recommendations to the whole management of the attendees.