This Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade Ice Cream Rose Is The Perfect Dessert For Summer

Santa Ana-based liquid nitrogen ice cream maker, Cauldron Ice Cream, has inspired ice cream-lovers across the nation with its innovative approach to formulating imaginative flavors.

In celebration of National Lemonade Day on August 20, Cauldron teamed up with Hubert’s Lemonade to create a never-before-seen — or tasted — flavor to further expand the boundaries of liquid nitrogen ice cream.

This treat starts with Cauldron's signature “Puffle Cone,” inspired by Hong Kong’s famous egg waffle, which has become the soft, chewy vase for Cauldron’s bouquet of edible creations, and one of the fastest growing ice cream trends around the world.

Using Cauldron’s signature ice cream base and Hubert's Strawberry Lemonade, this amalgamation of flavors and freezing cold gaseous elements create a delicate rose of originality and sweetness.

The Cauldron X Hubert’s Lemonade Rose — served in a classic puffle cone, sugar cone, or cup — will only be available until September 3 at Cauldron Ice Cream in Orange County, California.

By Evan Lancaster