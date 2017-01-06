This Talented Dog Is Every Dirty Pooch's Hero

When a human lets a dog know that it’s bath time by bringing out the hose, the pup hightails it indoors. Well, at least according to this funny YouTube video.
Through a doggy door, you ask? Noooo. The clever pet knows how to open and shut an actual door with a handle, allowing her and a canine companion to escape their washing.
Stay smart and dirty, dogs.
