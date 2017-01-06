COMEDY

This Talented Dog Is Every Dirty Pooch's Hero

See hose, run away, open door, shut door ...

01/06/2017 10:14 am ET
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post

When a human lets a dog know that it’s bath time by bringing out the hose, the pup hightails it indoors. Well, at least according to this funny YouTube video.

Through a doggy door, you ask? Noooo. The clever pet knows how to open and shut an actual door with a handle, allowing her and a canine companion to escape their washing. 

Stay smart and dirty, dogs.

H/T Tastefully Offensive

Also on HuffPost

More:

Comedy Youtube
Suggest a correction
Comments
This Talented Dog Is Every Dirty Pooch's Hero

CONVERSATIONS