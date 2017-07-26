This Tedx Talk Will Inspire You Take Action In Your Life

Roy LaManna was a community college dropout and is now CEO of Vydia, one of music and tech's hottest rising startups. In this newly released Tedx video "C-Students Make Great Entrepreneurs" he provides inspiration on how he thrived.

LaManna is the CEO and co-founder of Vydia, a centralized video distribution and monetization startup in New Jersey. With his inventive companies, he has become the go-to guy in the music video industry.

As a C-student turned successful entrepreneur LaManna first only identified himself as being a bad student and a future failure when he didn't go down the one path he was presented. That path was: do well in school, follow the rules, and get a good job. However, he dropped out of college to start his own company because he figured that the qualities that made for a lousy student, chiefly the inability to follow the rules, were desirable for technology entrepreneurs.