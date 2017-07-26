Jeryl Brunner , Contributor Parade.com and Forbes.com columnist and author, ‘My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places’

This Tedx Talk Will Inspire You Take Action In Your Life

Roy LaManna was a community college dropout and is now CEO of Vydia, one of music and tech's hottest rising startups. In this newly released Tedx video "C-Students Make Great Entrepreneurs" he provides inspiration on how he thrived.

LaManna is the CEO and co-founder of Vydia, a centralized video distribution and monetization startup in New Jersey. With his inventive companies, he has become the go-to guy in the music video industry.

As a C-student turned successful entrepreneur LaManna first only identified himself as being a bad student and a future failure when he didn't go down the one path he was presented. That path was: do well in school, follow the rules, and get a good job. However, he dropped out of college to start his own company because he figured that the qualities that made for a lousy student, chiefly the inability to follow the rules, were desirable for technology entrepreneurs.

LaManna’s talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx.

Watch LaManna’s TEDx talk below.

Courtesy Vidya
Roy Lamanna

