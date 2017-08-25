This Trend Could Make For A Beautiful Portfolio

Right now, non-invasive cosmetics are beginning to grab more attention. Where there was once a flurry of plastic surgery with long recovery times, there is now a plethora of non-invasive procedures that last no longer than a dental appointment. This isn’t just by chance either. The market for facial injectables, for example has been expanding across North America in a climate that is commanding more desire for minimally invasive procedures.

There are many companies that offer options like this to customers but few offer direct exposure or, on the other hand, are privately held businesses. According to a report from Zion Market Research, the global anti-aging market was valued at $140.3 billion in 2015, is expected to reach $216.52 billion in 2021.

This market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2021. Furthermore, in 2014 the global market for Cosmetics was worth about $460 billion and is predicted to hit $675 billion by 2020, growing at a 6.4% rate.

Realizing this trend, companies are targeting and segmenting their business models to streamline them into a more targeting focus. Though in some industries, the franchise model has come up short, the beauty business continues to grow. Take, for instance, Message Envy.

This is a private company with the main focus on offering a walk-in style message experience. Pampering customers, while also turning a quick and timely profit is based on the idea that the company knows exactly how long it will take to sign in one customer while saying, “Thank you for coming,” to another.

This company, for example says its average unit volume surpasses $1.29 million. The franchise has a membership base of more than 1.64 million people and performs more than 1.6 million massage sessions each month. Massage Envy has steadily grown, with more than 1,100 locations in 49 U.S. states. The company opened its first international location in May 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

On a similar path and with a similar model, Joey New York (JOEY) is, in fact, publicly traded and has just begun to grow it’s own branded model of targeted service locations. The company, lead by CEO Joey Chancis, could be expanding alongside of one of the fastest growing markets to date. (JOEY)’s “LABB” is focused on eliminating unwanted wrinkles by exclusively performing Botox® and filler injections, nothing else, no facials, no laser, just Botox® and fillers.

When it comes to Botox and facial injectables on their own, a recent report from Transparency Market Research shows that the North America facial injectables market is expected to reach a valuation of $5.8 billion by the end of 2024. This is nearly triple in size from where it was just a few years ago.

(JOEY) just recently made two key announcements that target national expansion. The first was when the company released news that it had entered into agreements with two investors. Under proposed terms, the total investment could allow the company to take advantage of some $8million to provide (JOEY) with growth capital for expansion of its LABB beauty suites.

After adding key talent to the company, (JOEY) also announced in August that it is currently nearing completion of its new Brentwood, CA, Botox LABB Suite location. A lease has already been executed and construction is underway according to the company. This is another location to add to its planned goal of reaching 30 stores within the next 4 years.

The growth in these types of businesses isn’t something new but it is something that new generations are quickly adopting. Many young people want, or are having, non-surgical procedures in labs just like this. Girls as young as 18-year-old want fillers and lips like Kylie Jenner (the youngest of the Kardashians, who had lip-filler injections) for their birthdays.

This idea of singular focused businesses also includes companies like Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). You’ve probably seen ads online or even on television about their service to straighten teeth using a series of clear braces. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients.

For the period of 2016 to present, shares of Align Technology have seen some of their more aggressive increases in price thanks to this streamlined business model and growth in demand from younger generations. Currently the stock trades around $175 per share so this may be a bit expensive for the average Joe investor. But nonetheless, it does continue to prove the success of a business model such as this.

Other outlets for beauty related stocks that are more traditional in business practices include companies like Ulta Beauty (ULTA). This is more of a retail outlet, however there are salon services inside of stores. The cosmetics retailer reported second-quarter earnings of $1.83 a share, above Wall Street's estimates for earnings of $1.78 a share.

This is also compared to the second quarter of last year when Ulta posted earnings of $1.43 a share. Ulta reported second-quarter revenue rose 20.6%, to $1.29 billion, from the year-ago period's revenue of $1.07 billion.

Echoing a similar sentiment of the (JOEY) LABB model, Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said on an earnings call, "While only 6% of our customers are salon shoppers, they are our best guests." Ulta’s hair styling salons, in certain stores, saw positive results and the company plans to roll out more in additional locations.

It’s growing more evident that there is increasing consumer demand for anti-aging products and technology of advancement in anti-aging services. These are the factors that foster the growth of the anti-aging market.

Coty, Inc. (COTY), for example, is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue. The company is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands. Such brands as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, & Gucci, and similar to many others in the industry, it has seen a mixed market over the last six months. However, shares of the beauty company have taken a bullish turn in July.

So, What Should Investors Look For?

The key to profiting from beauty stocks has generally come down to timing and company events. The opening of new stores, expansion of corporate team members, and, of course optimizing the length of service versus the total number of customers that can be serviced come into play.

Consider this, the beauty brand Estee Lauder (EL) had been trading around $9 a share ahead of certain corporate growth and now it trades at more than $100. Similarly, many stocks in this sector trade much higher than where they did before real corporate growth began. Being ahead of the growth curve could be very important when it comes to capitalizing on this industry. And early play on the right company just beginning to expand, could pose the best opportunity.