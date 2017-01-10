PARENTS

This Video Goes Out To All The Parents Whose Kids Refuse To Bundle Up

“We put him in a coat. We come back, where’d it go?”

The scenario is familiar to many parents. It’s winter. The temperature outside feels arctic. Yet your kid absolutely refuses to bundle up. 

Penn and Kim Holderness are lamenting their son’s aversion to outerwear in a new parody music video. “Shoes Yourself” is a remake of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and features recognizable scenarios like, “We put him in a coat. We come back, where’d it go?”

But the video offers a possible explanation for this frustrating phenomenon. After a quick Google search, the Holderni found that kids’ dislike for being swaddled and constricted may be totally natural and perhaps even acceptable. 

Still, as the parents conclude, “We can never show them this.”

