This Video Sums Up Pregnancy In 2 Minutes

A new video from Glamour is showing the experience of pregnancy in just two minutes.

On Tuesday, Glamour posted a follow-up to “ Your Period in 2 Minutes ” on Facebook. “Your Pregnancy in 2 Minutes” highlights the science and symptoms of a typical pregnancy ― from morning sickness to weird cravings to thick hair.

Watch the full video above to see how it stacks against your experiences with pregnancy (or what you thought you knew about it). Still, “Your Pregnancy in 2 Minutes” includes an important caveat: Every pregnancy is different.