PARENTS
08/08/2017 04:07 pm ET

This Video Sums Up Pregnancy In 2 Minutes

From morning sickness to weird cravings to thick hair.

By Caroline Bologna

A new video from Glamour is showing the experience of pregnancy in just two minutes.

On Tuesday, Glamour posted a follow-up to “Your Period in 2 Minutes” on Facebook. “Your Pregnancy in 2 Minutes” highlights the science and symptoms of a typical pregnancy ― from morning sickness to weird cravings to thick hair. 

Watch the full video above to see how it stacks against your experiences with pregnancy (or what you thought you knew about it). Still, “Your Pregnancy in 2 Minutes” includes an important caveat: Every pregnancy is different. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Spot-On Pregnancy Comics
Suggest a correction
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Public Health Pregnancy Reproductive Health
This Video Sums Up Pregnancy In 2 Minutes

CONVERSATIONS