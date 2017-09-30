This Viral Video is a PERFECT METAPHOR For What Teachers Do

The footage is utterly remarkable.

It was William Reed’s 66th birthday. William had been colorblind his entire life so his family decided to buy him a pair of Enchroma glasses which allow him to see color for the first time in his life. Take a look:

His reaction is certain to evoke emotion from even the most hardened cynic. It is an admixture of overwhelming joy, confusion, but most of all, untainted wonderment. This is surely why the video has gone viral. Indeed, it is not hyperbole to describe the moment as one in which William’s world is transformed around him.

But like most items on my ever-sprawling social media feed, I watched it, felt a genuine pang of emotion, but then moved on. The more I watched the video, however, the more I was convinced that it was somehow relevant to the great passion of my life: education and teaching. To be more specific, William’s reaction to the world because of his new glasses is exactly the reaction teachers hope to elicit from their students when providing them an education.

Good teachers teach curriculum. Great teachers are impresarios of life and can transform the tedium of life into playgrounds of deeper meaning and purpose. Once-in-a-lifetime teachers claw away the membrane of our solitary circumstance in the hopes of reminding us that we need not live alone with our own thoughts and isolated feelings, that, to quote Voltaire, “I am a puny part of a great whole,” but when connected to this “great whole” life can be utterly and magically transformed, rendering it a little less bleak, a little more pregnant with possibilities, and more immune from the fear that we are all somehow merchants of mendacity or unknowing pawns of a cosmic joke.

In short, when we learn we feel akin to William putting on his magical glasses.

Indeed, it is an enthralling metaphor: education is tantamount to putting on a pair of glasses to better see and understand the world. To study a towering genius of the ancient or modern world, to listen to the music of a renowned composer, to gaze at the beauty of an artistic wunderkind, or to read the words of a literary savant, is the equivalent of William putting on his glasses. Nietzsche famously wrote at the end of his life, “My time is not yet…only the day after tomorrow belongs to me.” Who wants to wait for tomorrow? To put on a pair of learning glasses, however, is to make ourselves vulnerable to being touched by colors we never imagined, to make everyday different than the day before.

What makes the video especially powerful is the recognition that this is an elderly man, forced by his own biology to see a sliver of what’s always been in front of him his entire life. Likewise, it is easy as we age to winnow the spectrum of what we expect to ever see in the world and in ourselves, to alter our youthful expectation that life is a meaningful and fascinating drama starring ourselves as worthy protagonists in quest of passionate love, grand achievement, and titanic success. As we age, we begin to view life as a hollow and disappointing comedy, worthy of an indifferent shrug or even a haughty laugh of fatalistic condemnation.

But that is not what William does. In the wake of his shock he weeps. He assumes the posture of complete and genuine shock. His spontaneous tears do not flow from a cynical spring of old age, but from the realization that the well of the world is deeper and more wondrous that he ever imagined it to be. He is not laughing in despair—he is giddy with awe.

A magical education allows us to experience what William experienced every day of our lives. It can inoculate us from gnawing despair. But we have to put on our glasses. We have to learn and grow. We have to have the humility of Socrates and the curiosity of a toddler.

Our students will never have their own glasses of grandeur if they do not learn the most important thing of all: learning how to learning, learning how to find intense pleasure in the process of mental and moral enrichment, truly comprehending what Da Vinci meant when he wrote, “the noblest pleasure, the joy of understanding” or sympathizing with historian Will Durant’s yearning “to know that the little things are little, and the big things big, before it is too late.”

Because some day our students will not be students. They will be workers on the edge of burn out. They will be parents who never feel like they are good enough for their children. They will be spouses who endure periods of marital difficulty. They will be citizens who struggle to make an increasingly difficult world a better place.

Teachers teach their students in the hopes of what they may become, not what they are. Teachers teach so that every one may have the ability to put on their glasses when they need it most, when life becomes a struggle or inspiration seems distant.