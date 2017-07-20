"This War Is Brought To You By ....." By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Throughout history, the United States has been reluctant to outsource its fighting force during times of war. During the past sixteen plus years with both the wars, in Afghanistan and Iraq, we have witnessed periods of increased numbers of troops being deployed, including periods of surges along with subsequent periods of troops being removed from theatre ( 2011) with the cessation of combat activities in Iraq. The American military prides itself on supporting the mission to defend our country against all enemies. Command structures have been under authority of the Pentagon while at the same time US Forces have worked collaboratively with other allied NATO forces also working and fighting in the same war arena.

Now we have new ideas being floated by the current administration to consider outsourcing fighting in Afghanistan to contractors.

“ Erik D. Prince, a founder of the private security firm Blackwater Worldwide, and Stephen A. Feinberg, a billionaire financier who owns the giant military contractor DynCorp International, have developed proposals to rely on contractors instead of American troops in Afghanistan at the behest of Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s chief strategist, and Jared Kushner, his senior adviser and son-in-law, according to people briefed on the conversations.” Trump Aides Recruited Businessmen to Devise Options for ...https://www.nytimes.com/.../trump-afghanistan-policy-erik-prince-stephen-feinberg.html...Jul 10, 2017

What is striking about this notion is that who then has the command and control of decisions that are made on the battlefield; is it a Field Commander or is it a Senior Contractor official ? What would this mean for the supply trains ? Would ammunition, blood plasma, food, water, latrines, etc., come from the Pentagon or would it come from the private contractor ? Given the current description of this proposed contract, both Erik D. Prince ( brother to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ) And Stephen A. Weinberg would stand to get millions of dollars for them and their companies.

How would the Geneva Convention Accord and the Uniformed Code Of Military Justice apply to a civilian contractor fighting force? Are we to believe that a civilian contractor could legally be held and bound to honor and follow UCMJ law?

This is not the first time that America has encountered the prospect of mercenary soldiers. During the Revolutionary War, General George Washington and his army defeated a large number of Hessian soldiers on December 26, 1776, at the Battle of Trenton. The British hired 30,000 German soldiers to help fight during the American Revolution. At that time:

“When boys turned seven, they were registered for military service. Each year, men ages sixteen to thirty had to present themselves to an official for possible induction. Some men were exempted because their occupation was considered to be vital to the state. But others such as school dropouts, servants without masters, idlers, and the unemployed, were deemed ‘expendable people ‘ and could be forced into service at any time.” Hessians · George Washington's Mount Vernonwww.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/hessians/

When I served at Camp Shelby, MS as Officer In Charge Of Behavioral Health for the then Medical Task Force, U.S. Army, ( 2006-2009 ) there would be occasional contractors who would be assigned to work with Brigade Combat Teams ( BCTS ) that would be assigned to be deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. I can remember that during our briefings for these people, the policy was reinforced that medical and mental health care would not be available nor provided, unless there was an emergency.

One wonders what are the numbers of military contractors who are returning from Afghanistan and Iraq who need mental health services? What would the numbers portend to be under this new policy?

Former Secretary Of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once advocated the policy of

“ war on the cheap “

That policy was found to ring hollow and untrue.

Any war is costly with regard to injury, lives lost, medical and mental health costs, not to mention lives forever changed to families and communities.

We need to think clearly about the future of warfare and as a lasting tribute to those who have given their lives in battle, not to trivialize it as a corporate profit-making endeavor !

May it be so.