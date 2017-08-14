This Weekend Was Awful And I Fear It Is Only Going To Get Worse

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

I’m a Jewish Pakistani immigrant, so obviously, I was disgusted by everything that went on in Virginia over the weekend. People have now been killed, including two State Troopers and the entire event escalated to a place that should make everybody sick to their stomachs.

Let’s get this out of the way: The roughly 1,500 white supremacists who showed up in Virginia are disgusting people. Even though I recognize the white supremacists’ right to do what they did – and commend the ACLU who had the unfortunate task of not only defending their rights but also facing incredible heat for doing what their organization was established to do – that doesn’t mean I wish it never happened at all.

And I also wish the media would have treated it that way, too.

The truth is, this was a small number of people who came from across the country to draw attention to themselves and their cause and the media gave it to them. These white supremacists were completely insignificant but instead of being ignored, which would have deprived them of the attention they were so desperately seeking, the media gave them all the coverage they ever could have asked for and then some.

Now, they feel more emboldened and important than ever, which is the last thing any of us should have ever wanted.

The driver responsible for running over the protester should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as should anybody else on the white supremacist side who committed any acts of violence.

But I fear the leftist violence in response is only going to exacerbate what we saw over the weekend. I realize these white supremacists are scum and many feel they had this coming, but antifa has taken action like this in the past against those who aren’t white supremacists, not that it mattered to them. As long as they simply say somebody like Gavin McIness, for example, is a Nazi, then that’s all they need to justify hurting him and those like him. Soon, it just becomes “anybody I don’t like is a Nazi, go get him!” and at that point, we’ve lost everything America is supposed to be about.

Lastly, while I do support President Trump – and was glad to see him finally come out and use harsh words to condemn the white supremacists today – he should have done this immediately. Instead, he gave those white supremacists a way to twist his words to fit what they wanted him to mean, which was helpful to nobody except the white supremacists. Whatever you think the reason for this was – nefarious or not – it was a mistake and he needs to learn, especially in this climate, that being in any way vague about stuff like this is unacceptable.

I would like to think this mess and the violence antifa has been responsible for would stop and that everybody would just take a step back and realize what is going on here. Nobody is saying anybody should have to consider the viewpoint of these white supremacists, but there’s a difference between fighting everything they are for and literally fighting them. It may feel good to punch a white supremacist, but that just escalates matters and gives them the attention they want so badly. These people are insignificant and have no power, and if you want it to stay that way, let them spit into the wind where nobody can hear them rather than unintentionally aiding their cause.