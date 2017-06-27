This is why you must look closely at your everyday habits really closely - and leverage them for your success!

Most people fail in achieving their goals because they simply stop taking the appropriate action needed to see the result manifest and remain a reality.

Procrastination.

Doubt.

Vision Drift.

Laziness. (yep, that is a reality for many as well)

So, how do you maintain the proper action, and develop a plan that will virtually guarantee your success?

A simple hack called Habit Stacking.

It ‘s a simple hack that I use everyday, and that we have our coaching clients use as well, and the results are almost effortless because we attach the necessary action to an automatic habit that we are accustomed to do without a second thought .

A few months ago I decided to lose a few pounds, and tone up my body, and I already knew with my busy schedule and 4 children at home, spending hours at a gym every week was not going to happen.

So, I simply devised a quick and effective exercise program, and “promised” myself to do it every single day.

I was so faithful for about 3 or 4 days! Then, just like most people I fell into the realm of forgetfulness and excuses. I knew as a coach I must first hold myself accountable to change and transformation, so how do I make this a reality?

Stack necessary actions to your already unconscious habits, and you build new unconscious habits that lead to your goals and desires. Effortless change is manifest through unconscious action!

So, I am helping my daughter brush her teeth, and while explaining the importance of doing such a mundane task, I explained that over time it would become a natural habit and she wouldn’t even think twice about, and would do it automatically.

Hmmm.... That statement was an eye-opener for me and my goals for success.

When you STACK an action step of goal achievement on top of another habit that is already hardwired in your brain, it’s much easier to make the second action a natural process as well . Over time you may even decide to even STACK several habits at the same time. This is powerful and brings powerful transformation in our clients.

The key to making a second action STICK is to have the second action closely related to the primary habit.

For example, when I am brushing my teeth for the evening, I stack on top of that habit my regimen of light exercise. The exercise is related to brushing my teeth because it is related to personal care and the body and causes the habit stack to be a natural stack that sticks.

So, what are some of your goals and and related action steps that will make the goal a reality?

Next, what are some everyday habits that you could use as a foundation for the habit stacks?

If you’re going to lose weight, what are some action steps you could perform daily (exercise, meal replacement, guided meditation) - and what habit will you attach it to in your day?

I have one client who desires to become a better husband to his wife and after resolving some mindset issues, we developed a plan for personal relationship development. We stacked several proven processes to already existing habits and we saw an absolute miracle!

We linked the action of studying audio books on relationships and personal development along with his habit or ritual of driving to work. Now, instead of 45 minutes of morning radio shows and music, he is retraining his consciousness with relationship skills through knowledge. His morning shower was linked with a few moments of positive meditation on how desired to see his marriage. The habit of brushing his teeth at night was linked to a simple 5 minute, no interruption, talk-time with his wife to discuss their day. (after flossing of course) :-)

Three simple habit stacks, and it changed his marriage within 2 weeks flat! Now, he is stacking on top of those habits personal steps to financial prosperity.

Habit stacking works almost effortlessly - if you have the commitment to begin, take positive steps, and have faith in the process you will see results that you have only hoped for in the past! Do you need coaching? Check us out at http://www.ProsperWithWayne.com