This woman shows you how to hold on strong when your child goes missing.

1 Thank you for being here with us, Marie. Your book is about coping with the trauma of having a missing child. Could you tell us your story?

Two and a half years ago our toddler was abducted.

2. What inspired you to write this book?

When a family loses a child due to abduction, divorce, running away or being taken into foster care, there are no roadmaps to help them manage the turmoil.

3. How was the writing experience? Was it traumatic? Did the feelings bubble up when you wrote about it?

Writing this was incredibly difficult. It was a sacrifice to think back to those first days of our child being taken and put down on paper the rollercoaster of emotions that we felt to let readers in. People say that writing is therapeutic, but what they don’t understand is that for many parents, writing about the loss of a child is equivalent to reliving that trauma.

I asked parents to send me their stories and they wrote in, saying that they couldn’t do it. A few who have their children back were able to share their stories, others asked me to be strong for them and help them, by writing this book.

No parent living through this wants to read another person’s story of loss because it hits too close to home. This book had to be written to meet the specific needs parents of missing children have. We have each lived through our worst nightmare, our children being harmed and being unable to stop it.

In the past two weeks the news has been filled with missing children. The supreme court declined to hear the Lexi case in California where a foster family who have raised a child for four years has had their child ripped from their arms with no further contact. Dominick Tomasello, a prominent member of the parental alienation world hit rock bottom and took his own life. Kamiyah Mobley, abducted as a baby and missing for 18 years, was found and reunited with her parents. And two children who were abducted by their mother, 30 years ago, have been found.

Each of these families had their world flipped on it’s head and they had to find a way to survive moment by moment. This book is the missing piece each of us was looking for. The voice of someone who has experienced what they have experienced and can say that they will make it through, offer them hope and solutions for making it each day.

4. You describe 3 major areas in which parents need to cope. Can you tell us about them?

We’ve all seen movies where the mother gets horrible news about her child and she faints. I think that would be a natural reaction to hearing bad news, but it’s not reality. Our bodies do have a physical reaction to our children missing, but it’s more like the feeling of being on a roller coaster ride or seeing a car accident. Your body gets flooded with the stress hormones of cortisol and adrenaline and you start to shake. Many people can’t eat for days or throw up. These are all stress reactions, but they come as a shock.

I found that three areas of our life were irrevocably impacted, those are our physical life, our emotional life and our spiritual life. If these three things aren’t brought into balance, we can’t muster the strength to keep searching, keep hoping and keep working to get our children home.

5. You also describe the importance of using daily rituals to cope with the grief. Please tell us more.

In addition to writing as the parent of a missing child, I also interviewed some of the top experts in grief, loss, parental alienation, finding missing children and stress. As I said earlier, we don’t get to faint, we have to rally our strength and try to process what is happening.

If you ex has taken the children for the weekend and left the country with them, there isn’t time to fall to the floor and sob, you have to contact the police, find a detective and start making phone calls. If your child was wrongfully taken into foster care you have to get an attorney, talk to social workers and speak to investigators. In each situation there isn’t time to process the event, there is only time to react.

I help parents to use the same techniques I found to create a balance between spending 24/7 obsessing over their child and creating daily habits to help focus their limited energy on getting their children back.

6. Foods also are a huge aid in developing coping mechanisms. How would you help parents make the right decision for food choice, considering that most parents aren’t even interested in eating at this point in their lives.

You are absolutely right. Eating is a serious problem during this time. When you’re under this much stress it’s difficult to see things clearly and make good decisions. So I do what I wish someone would have done for me, give me clear directions on nutrition, exercise and general self-care. This way they won’t waste time thinking about anything other than their child.

7. What is the long-term solution?

I think that our courts, law enforcement and children’s services are all failing children. Not because they don’t care, but because they don’t understand what’s happening. When a judge rules for 50/50 custody and a parent disregards this, never allowing the other parent to see their children again, there are no repercussions. Why is that? When social services takes a child into foster care by mistake, there is no rush to get them back home. Why is that? When a child is abducted by their mentally ill mother, law enforcement sees it as a domestic dispute and does not go rescue the child. Why is that?

We can’t stop abductions by strangers or teens running away, but we can use common sense to act in the best interest of innocent children and that would stop thousands of children from going missing each year.

7. What is your message for all parents. How can the others help?

My message to parents of missing children is that their story isn’t over yet. If they can hold on to hope and fight through the pain, there may yet be a happy ending to their story. And to the people who have to watch their friends and family go through this horrible ordeal, I ask for their patience.

Text an encouraging message or meme.

Drop a card in the mail.

Buy a card or gift or cup of coffee.

In a dozen different little ways, show your support. You never know when an act of love gets them through a dark moment.

8. What are some avoidable rude questions that such parents get asked often?

What will you do if they don’t come back?

That’s the worst question.

Some hurtful things people say are that the missing child is probably being harmed, is not coming home or will return as a damaged person. I hear these all the time.

But even when someone says these to us, we need to give grace. We are so vulnerable during this time. Even a kind word can hurt us on a bad day. So, we have to be aware of this and not hold it against people.

9. Would love to see more books from you in the future. Can you tell us more about your projects?