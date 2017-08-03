Make-A-Wish Recipient Came Up With The Funniest Line In The 'Thor: Ragnarok' Teaser

A kid visiting the set of “Thor: Ragnarok” thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation has now left his mark on the film, and it’s one of the best parts of the teaser trailer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, Chris Hemsworth, who plays the hammer-wielding Thor in the franchise, said about “95 percent” of the movie was improvised. A child visiting the set with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to kids battling life-threatening medical conditions, got in on the improvisation.

As Hemsworth filmed a scene in which Thor comes faces to face to battle the Incredible Hulk (one of of his superhero colleagues), the kid offered a funny suggestion.

“We had a young kid ― a Make-A-Wish kid ― on set that day, and in between the takes I was talking with him and coming back and forth,” Hemsworth said. “And he goes, ‘You know, you should say he’s a friend from work.’”

The quick yet humorous line made it into the teaser trailer below for “Thor: Ragnarok” that Marvel released in April.

You can catch the line at about 1:30.

Movies have been the inspiration for many other kids’ wishes granted by Make-A-Wish. In 2014, three kids asked to attend the premiere of “The Fault in Our Stars” and met John Green, the author who wrote the book on which the movie is based. And in 2011, three children had spots in the movie “We Bought a Zoo” as extras, thanks to the organization.