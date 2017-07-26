Those Leaked 'Game Of Thrones' Photos Might Be Real After All

Son. Of. A. Beach.

In a recent interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the King in the North, Kit Harington, stunned the world by saying some scenes for Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” were faked.

“We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi was around so they’d take photos, and that would get on the internet to fake scenes,” said Harington.

The actor said a lot of photographers were around in Spain and he was involved in three different fake scenes, so it was easy for everyone to think (if there were fake scenes) that the shots on the beach with Khaleesi were fabricated. After all, these supposedly took place in Spain.

Well, think again.

In the newly released photos of Episode 3, we see Harington proudly marching across the beach. That means all those leaked pictures showing Jon Snow on the beach with Theon (Alfie Allen), Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and, yes, a dragon, could end up being true.

See the photo and the other newly released images below:

King in the Beach! Macall B Polay/courtesy of HBO

Jon, you should Khal her maybe. Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

King of the Meh Face! Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Tyrion expecting Snowy weather. Macall B Polay/courtesy of HBO

Secrets don't make friends. But Khaleesi isn't here to make friends. Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Sansa side-eye game is strong. Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Is it the end of this guy? Or will he Worm his way out of it? Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Everything the lord of light touches is our kingdom. Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO