When you say an affirmation like, “Yes, I am happy” or “Yes, I have a great new job,” this goes out into the universe and will come back to you. This is why, when you say an affirmation long enough, you can manifest it. It’s the law of attraction working in your life.

The law of attraction says, whatever you think about, you will attract it into your life. So, if you think of yourself as having a great, happy, and successful day, you will manifest it. If you think a positive thought over and over again, you will attract positive results. The same is true; if you think in a negative way, you will attract negative results. So, I tell all my clients to learn to think in a positive way to create the positive results you really want in your life.

This is why our thoughts are so important. When you use your time and energy to think in a positive way, instead of a negative way, we can change your life. Think of it this way; would you rather be around someone who is always positive or always negative? Negative people bring themselves and the people around them down. I don’t know about you, but I would much rather be around someone who is positive and happy in life. When I’m around someone like this, it almost rubs off on the people around them. We all feel happy and more positive.

If you are feeling like you are not the most positive person, the first thing to do is change your thinking. When you wake up, say, “Yes, I am happy and I am more positive.” This is a great affirmation to start changing your thinking and changing your attitude to be more positive.

Changing your attitude and thinking does not happen overnight. If you have been a negative person for a long time and say the affirmation, “Yes, I am happy and I am more positive,” you won’t wake up tomorrow and be a positive person. The change takes time, and it takes energy. A negative attitude will pop up occasionally, and the best thing to do is just say, “I no longer need that kind of negative thinking.” Accept it and move on. After you realize you are thinking in a negative way, say the positive affirmation again and again. It will take you around 30 days to change your attitude from negative to positive. It takes around 30 days to change anything for long-term success. Don’t beat yourself up if you start thinking in a more positive way and tomorrow you start thinking in a negative way, because it takes time to retrain your mind to think in a more positive way.

The one thing I tell every client I have is don’t give up. You will go back to thinking in a negative way because you are used to doing this. A negative attitude about life can’t be changed overnight. It can be changed, but it might take a few weeks.

This goes for anything in your life; if you want to go to bed an hour or two earlier every night, it will take a while before your body gets used to the new bedtime. The same is true for our thoughts. You start thinking in a positive way, but the negative thoughts or the negative attitude comes back. Brush it aside and keep saying your positive affirmations, and in time, you will become a more positive person. It won’t be easy, but good things are not always easy in life. Remember, more people will want to be around a positive person than a negative person.