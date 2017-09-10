You are a serial entrepreneur. You use most of your time in planning to expand and achieve more. Been the next Bill Gate is not out of the best thing one should run after this time. In fact growing first class firm is prestige.

While you plan for future, you need to inculcate some habit that will keep you in good health and make you achieve your goals without affecting your health.

In this regard, here are three things you should add to your lifestyle as a serial entrepreneur:

#1. Do Not Overtax Yourself

You are the CEO of a new company with a small workforce. You are in charge of PR and at the same time doing the work of the accountant. From morning until night, you are on the table selecting ideas that can grow your company.

Let me tell you that you do not need to be in charge of everything because you are the CEO. You can outsource some works or limit what you do until you are capable of hiring more staffs.

You have to limit your task if you do not want to affect your health.

“The law of diminishing returns dictates that doing a certain task for an hour may be a good investment but spending five hours doing the same task may be time wasted,” says James Fabiano, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at OnForce, provider of a freelancer workforce management platform for engaging, managing and paying independent workers.

#2. Exercise Your Body.

You need to live for an extended period to change the world as an entrepreneur. Your society should feel your impact more. However, do you know what could shorten your life and not make you contribute to your community? That is existence without exercise. You need to exercise your body every time. Successful entrepreneurs go into the sport to stay feet all the time.

“Physical activity reduces stress hormones and increases the production of endorphins that give you a natural high. Getting in a workout, whether before work or during the workday can allow you to approach your work with a calmer mindset,” says Lisa Evans, a health and lifestyle freelance journalist from Toronto.

Entrepreneurs have peculiar sporting activities they engage in. Activities like Basketball, Hockey Baseball, and marathon are not too bad to inculcate a healthy lifestyle. So, are you an entrepreneur with a passion for baseball? Get the best BBCOR bats and begin to live a new life through sporting activities.

#3 Have A To-do List.

Having a to-do list frees your mind of unnecessary work. It encourages you to do the right thing when necessary. To make sure you achieve your task without overburdening yourself, a to-do list is appropriate for you. It makes you a better entrepreneur.

When you work tirelessly without having a goal, you see get tired easily without even achieving anything. A to-do list gets you prepared for the task ahead.

Conclusion