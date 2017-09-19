Three Non-Profit Ideals that Boost For-Profit Business

Written By Evan Rose

On February 6th, 2014, my big brother Stephen took his own life. He had been battling schizophrenia for several years but nobody considered him at risk for suicide. The months that followed were some of the darkest times of my life (I talk about this in more detail in ”20 Beautiful Men”, chapter 7), but despite our struggles, my family banded together and built a beacon of hope for others battling similar issues. We built The Steve Fund, a foundation dedicated to promoting the mental health of young people of color and destigmatizing mental illness.

Creating and building the fund has not only helped me grow as a person, but as a businessman. The process of building a non-profit instilled within me three core values that proved invaluable as I launched my app development firm, Rose Digital. If you want to maximize your company’s growth, the following ideals, I learned in the nonprofit industry, will help you do so.

Lead with Passion

My motivation to build the Steve Fund into a robust foundation was driven by strong passion. My conviction to its cause gave me the perspective and motivation necessary for the Fund’s successful establishment. I understood the Fund’s inherent value to society, the void it would fill in my heart, and the void it would prevent from being created in the hearts of others. Recognizing I was uniquely equipped to realize my own dream because of this clear perspective, I was motivated to make it a reality. I found that this passion positively altered my work ethic and aspirations, helping me to make tangible improvements to the fund every day.

Because of my passion, every improvement felt like cause for celebration and motivated me to continue to build momentum. From my work with the Steve Fund, I learned that passion drives the creation of goods and services that not only resonate but make lives better. When your firm creates goods and services that make lives better, your firm will inevitably grow.

The best thing a leader can do is make sure their area of business is genuinely exciting to them and that the work it does is impactful. To maximize chances of growth, it is crucial that the leader of the company sees real value in the company’s work and is invigorated by increasing output.

Build a Passionate Team

When it was time to expand, I made another discovery: the power of passionate employees. The best thing a boss can do is ensure they hire passionate teammates and employees. Because of the nature of the fund, those who were drawn to volunteer were naturally invested in the mission. This investment was awe-inspiring for me. I found that my passionate team of individuals fostered an incredibly productive and fast-paced work environment. They often went to sleep and woke up thinking about the challenges at hand. This deep engagement led to insight, innovation and ultimately focused execution.

Obviously, not all fields are made equal when it comes to drawing genuinely passionate applicants. As I looked for employees to fill lucrative positions at Rose Digital, I found that passion was much harder to identify and capture. After trial and error, I learned that even though my company works in a technical field, I could best gauge the passion of prospective employees by having them tell me about the last thing they learned or even their hobbies. There’s a moment when someone is talking about something they are truly passionate about where their eyes light up and that is what I look for. That tells me more about a candidate than any brain teaser.

By altering my hiring practices, I was able to develop a system for consistently hiring impassioned individuals. Upon achieving this, I found myself at the helm of a creative machine capable of surmounting any challenge. When I don’t have time to attend to an issue, I can trust in my teammates because of their investment in the project. Where others would quit, my teammates innovate and excel. Capturing the energy of an impassioned team is like bottled lightning for a business or organization. The only challenge is sustaining that passion.

Build the Future You Want to Live In

Once a passionate team gains momentum on a project, it seems like the momentum will never end. Working in tandem for weeks on end, helps a team develop a group identity, camaraderie, and morale. Unfortunately, the period between the end of a project and the start of a new one is ample time to slow the momentum and dampen the synergy you desperately want to maintain.

The best way to combat this is to carefully solicit and select opportunities that align closely with your mission. This way, your employees will be able to better translate motivation across projects if all the projects are centered around the goal of the company.

Building a company is no easy task. The journey is full of challenges and hardships that can break even the most confident people down. Throughout my experiences building a non-profit, I have learned that passion is the fuel that differentiates massively successful companies from the rest. In this vein, it is crucial for CEOs to let their passion for their company’s mission lead the way. When this is done, the results are massive. Perfect examples of this are people like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, who built empires around a single mission. Tweaking hiring practices to closely evaluate passion in prospective employees will help companies build versatile teams of individuals who will stay committed to projects and might even find solutions in their free time.

The best way to build and sustain success is by understanding a business for what it is: an engine created to fulfill a passion that meets customer needs. By keeping the passion central and optimizing the business around it, you can build an empire.

About Evan Rose

Evan Rose is a web/mobile applications developer and entrepreneur. He started Rose Digital, a New York based minority-owned digital agency focused on mobile and single page responsive web applications, in 2014 and since then has built and delivered web and mobile applications for companies like Ford, American Express and Zoetis. He’s passionate about building modern web experiences around major, revenue generating products for companies.