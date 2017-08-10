Three Panini to Eat in Florence

Finding yourself in the Renaissance city of Florence, Italy anytime soon? Needing a quick, but tasty bite to eat? Try a panino, an Italian sandwich noted for its cured meat and aged cheese.

Best of all, it's cheap!

Florence knows a thing or two when it comes to cured meats. Especially with its Finocchiona: a type of seasoned salami made only in the Tuscany region.

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

If you're a cured meat lover then all meats will delight your taste buds. But if you're a very picking cured meat eater, then I have some fabulous news about the Finocchiona: it's my favorite Salami in the entire world (well besides the Italian-American spicy salami, known as the pepperoni, but don't try ordering that in Italy because you'll end up with bell peppers, ha).

1.

First on the list is Panini Toscani and TripAdvisor rates it #4 restaurant in all of Florence.

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

It's probably the best service you'll get during your stay in the city.

The people who work here are incredible. They want to make sure you'll create the panino you'll utmost enjoy by allowing you to sample their meats and cheeses.

You'll get to choose your bread, your meat, your cheese and added condiments all for the same price (around 5 euros), plus no up-charges here people!

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

These kind souls make ordering a panino damn fun.

And then, when you take a bite, flavor explosion!

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

The location of this place couldn't be any better. It's literally right behind the most popular attraction in Florence, The Duomo, and it has extra seating outside.

Days/Hours Open:

Sunday-Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10:30am-6pm

Thursday Closed

Location:

Piazza del Duomo, 34R, 50122 Firenze FI

2.

The second panino you should try is at SandwiChic.

TripAdvisor rates it #2 restaurant in Florence.

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

I don't blame the TripAdvisor reviewers who've made this shop a place to be!

I mean it's in a great location, delicious, and so chic.

The friendly staff even wears cute bowties.

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

They have a nice selection, too, and you can wash your panino down with one of their soda pop drinks.

Prices start at 3.50 euros,

now that's a sandwich steal!

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

I, once again, got Finocchiona on mine, num num

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

There may be a line when you arrive, and their inside seating is very limited.

Days/Hours Open:

Sunday- Saturday 10am-7:30pm

Location:

Via S. Gallo, 3, 50129 Firenze FI

3.

Last on this list is All'antico Vinaio. TripAdvisor rates it #14.

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

This is a hot spot. A line forms before it even opens (I was part of that line).

And their menu is simple because they give you 5 choices at 5 euros each.

And like all the others before them, their ingredients are fresh!

WhereMyHeartWanders.com

This is definitely a To-go place. They have no seating.

Days/Hours Open:

Sunday-Saturday 10am-10pm

Location:

Via dei Neri, 74/R, 50100 Firenze FI

When it comes down to it, these three Panini Shops are great alternatives for some good eats around Florence, Italy.