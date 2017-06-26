Three Reasons Leadership is the Key to a Disruption-Proof Culture

From the largest corporate enterprise to the smallest startup, one thing is true: great cultures are defined by great leadership. Leaders set the tone for their organization and its culture.

The role of leaders in defining culture has become even more vital in the age of technological disruption. In an age where technology can change business models overnight, leadership may just be the difference between cultures that adapt and thrive, and those that become stagnant and fail.

What is Disruptive Technology?

Technology is disrupting the way people in every industry do business. Take the cloud, for example. Technology companies have had to adapt and create a whole new business model, one where what was once a product, is now a service.

As disruptive technology is changing the relationship between companies and their customers; it’s changing their cultures as well. Cloud companies are replacing older, linear methodologies with a clear beginning and end with Agile methodologies based on continuous development. These methodologies are simply a better fit for a culture and environment where products are never truly finished.

Other technologies have been similarly disruptive. Social media has disrupted how job seekers and businesses find each other. It has changed how brands find, market and sell to customers. Amazon has disrupted the retail business model. Thanks to technology – from email and e-commerce to mobile and omnichannel - businesses are no longer limited to finding customers and suppliers locally or regionally: their supply chains are now global.

Disruption is everywhere, creating opportunity in every industry. The challenge for leaders is to build cultures that are poised to take advantage.

Leadership Qualities for the Age of Disruption

What qualities or skills does it take for leaders rise to the challenge? Nearly a century ago, Dale Carnegie identified ten: leading by example, being a visionary, strong communication skills, being trustworthy, calm and professional. Open-mindedness, clear thinking, nurturing skills and supportiveness rounded out the ten.

These qualities still define a leader, but there are some new skills today’s leaders need to acquire to develop more adaptable cultures. Here are three that are indispensable for building disruption-proof cultures:

1. Vision

Vision remains a key characteristic of today’s leaders, but its definition has changed since Dale Carnegie’s time. Carnegie saw vision as being about providing direction to others. Today, vision is about understanding how changes in the marketplace could impact your business and being able to communicate that understanding to others.

How can you gain vision? Here too, disruptive technology is creating opportunities. Business leaders have access to more information than ever before thanks to “big data” and artificial intelligence-enabled analytics. You might even say technology is giving today’s leaders “X-ray vision”: the ability to “see around corners.”

But while big data can help, it’s still up to leaders to use the vision data provides to develop transformative strategies, communicate them effectively and prepare their culture for the future they envision.

Says Brendan Candon, CEO of Sidelineswap, an online athletic gear resale startup, “I spend a lot of time thinking about what our market will look like ten years from now, so I can reverse engineer a strategy to position ourselves as the leader when we get there. As a leader, it’s my job to paint a clear picture so that we can recruit top talent, build an innovative product, and thrive as a team.”

2. Innovation

The age of disruption requires new qualities in a leader, innovation being chief among them. But innovation is more than inventing new things or being willing to adopt the latest technology. It’s knowing how to translate ideas into something that has value for customers.

“Innovation is about noticing trends and understanding how they change the way you’re going to do business in the future,” says Pekka Koskinen, the CEO of Leadfeeder, a sales intelligence tool. “Executives who notice trends early have more options. You can get more aggressive with what you’re doing now, or you can take a step back and say, ‘What direction is this trend taking my business, and how can I adjust my team’s tool stack to match that?’ It isn’t easy to ask those kinds of questions, but the people who do it effectively can take their companies to new heights."

3. Collaboration

Collaboration is about teamwork and at its essence, so is culture. Both depend on leaders that excel at identifying the right team and tools for the job, communicating vision to them, and supporting the team so it can be productive.

In the age of disruptive tech, however, collaboration requires something more. It requires the ability to think beyond the walls of an organization to identify “who can help?” These helpers might be internal team members, or perhaps a business partner with the technology, tools or capabilities your organization lacks. If success is about being able to adapt quickly to change, the fastest way to adapt is to avoid trying to go it alone, leveraging technology and developing relationships to build the next great innovation.