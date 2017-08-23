Three Reasons to Invest in a Professional Curling Iron over a Cheaper One

Styling your hair is one of the most important parts of yourself grooming, and it also provides an outstanding look to your day to day style. That is why we're spending hundreds of dollars on clothing, brands, handbags, and cosmetics are important, it is also essential to invest in your hair products and styling electronics. When we talk about hair styling products we list down some serious must haves, a curling iron is one of them.

As much as you like straight silky hair, to add texture, bounce, and volume adding some curls is compulsory. While your straight hair might look little dead, the curls will add life to it. Therefore every woman loves to have a curling iron to reduce the expenses of salon and save time and money for the professional styling from high-end hair parlors. Not only your curling iron will help you achieve your desired look at the comfort of home but also it can produce similar results of the salon, therefore investing in a good curling iron will be a lifetime investment.

Do you ever wonder why the beauty bloggers, models, and celebrities have flawless curls and hair styles, while you put too much effort and unable to achieve the desired look? Although you are spending a lot of money on hair styling products and trying correct techniques but always end up messing your hair and hairstyle while you desire to have a look you see on social media, magazines, and TV? Do you wonder what is going wrong with your hair quality and texture while you are taking proper care of your hair as well?

The answer is using the wrong curling iron!

Yes, most of us try to compromise on the quality of curling iron on few bucks and buy the cheaper ones, wanting to achieve the same results from it as the professional one. But the quality and results of professional and local curling iron have a huge difference. Not only the local one will damage your hair, but it is tough to achieve the desired professional results from the local curling iron.

Here are three reasons you should invest in professional curling iron rather than the local ones:

1. Heat control:

Well if you wonder why you need a professional curling iron at all, the primary reason is the better heat control. The professional curling irons have technology which shows you the exact temperature of heat your hair is getting as well as it also controls the electric fluctuations better and controls the heat over a long process of curling. It trips off automatically consuming less electricity and providing you the right amount of heat settings you have selected to curl your hair. Cheap curling irons display the different heat settings and produce different results. These curling irons have no or less temperature control therefore either you will receive low or high heat to curl your hair. When you get low heat, your hair doesn't tend to bend as it should, and the hair will lose its shape as soon as it cools down. While when you receive high heat, the hair will immediately curl and you might think your curling iron, but it will damage your hair in the long term.

Some local curling irons have fewer options for the heat settings. Therefore, the user could not understand the required heat and end up messing the hairstyle. Usually, the thermal control of the local curling iron does not trips which consume constant electricity, and the temperature keeps on increasing every minute.

2. Better hand grip and hair control:

Many times it is seen in the local curling irons that the wire curls as we curl our hair that is why it becomes challenging to monitor the hair, wire and the curling iron itself. Also, it has reduced gripping hair system due to which hair loosen up on the rod and many times users burn their hands because of this problem. One common issue with the local curling irons is the handle used for hand grip also has minimum space so as the hot rod which makes difficulties in curling big hair chunks. That is why results of hair curling are way weak as the professional ones. We have to keep in mind that the companies which are making these curling irons just copy the designs and ideas of the professional one and they don’t have any expert to tell them what is wrong and what is right. That is why the manufacturing is the cost is low so as the cost of curling iron whereas the professional curling irons have to pass an entire team of manufacturers, engineers as well as hair stylist which remove the flaws of a curling iron, making it better in using at homes and salons.

Few issues which are mention above are not present in the professional ones such as the wire of curling iron is made from the technique which helps it keep straight. Also, these wires are quite thick that stays in place while you twist your hands and hair to curl. The rods of curling irons are much longer which is designed to keep in mind the variety of hair length as well as thickness. Also, these curling irons have better technology to keep hair in place and for a longer period to provide your professional and long lasting curls.

3. Quality of Ceramic and material used in the making: