Three Reasons Why Living in the Past Destroys Your Future based on wisdom from Author Sharon Jamison

I once heard that every now and again you have to take a moment to look back on your life so you can see and appreciate how far you’ve come. I could not agree more with this statement. Whoever said it, dropped a wealth of knowledge, that if followed, one can use it to transform the way they see themselves and their lives.

I wholeheartedly believe that every person and everything under and above the sun has a purpose and a reason for being, it just takes time to connect all the dots of discovery to uncover exactly what the purpose of things are. Personally, when my life took a turn for the worst, I never thought that making it to where I am now would be possible, but here I am. From time-to-time, I take a few moments to have a mental flashback of where I once was mentally, physically and spiritually a few years ago, and in those moments, I can’t help but give thanks. Furthermore, in my looking back, I keep walking forward, knowing that my past is just that—in the past.

One of the biggest obstacles we encounter as people in the journey of life is dwelling in the past. Not only do we beat ourselves up for what we “shoulda, coulda, woulda” done differently, but we allow others to throw in their two cents. We allow those around us to remind us of where we came from, talk down about where we are, and convince us to adopt a false image of ourselves to appease their feelings. Well, it's time out for that.

In her most recent book, "Deciding to Soar!", multi-bestselling author and award-winning coach, SharRon Jamison, candidly delivers almost two hundred “lessons” about the various aspects of life that speak to the souls of those who desire to do life differently. If you are someone who needs that “push” into destiny but keeps getting pulled back in your past, I’ve extracted three bold and befitting life lessons from "Deciding to Soar!" to remind you of why your future can be destroyed if you stay living in your past.

www.sharronjamison.com

1. Allowing someone to throw dirt on you because you have changed will bury you where you are and prevent you from growing.

“Some people are more concerned about your history because they don’t have the capacity to see who you are now or what you are becoming. Your future destination is not based on their past fixation," says Jamison.

If someone is not in your life to help you be better and do better, their presence is no longer needed. Your growth in life is a process, and it cannot be stunted because of the minds around you that cannot comprehend big changes.

2. Dimming your internal light so that someone else’s light can shine brighter is not complimentary to your present and future success, it’s dangerous and detrimental.

“Never downsize your dream, downgrade your life, or downplay your gifts just because someone is threatened by your greatness,” says SharRon. “Shine bright and encourage them to shine brightly too.”

Maybe the person or persons encouraging you to simmer down need you to encourage them to get fired up! Your future demands that you show up and show out and allow your greatness to inspire others.

3. The version of yourself that you’ve been waiting to become is being cultivated now, and the finished product awaits you in your future.

SharRon says, “Be yourself. Acting is too exhausting. Acting like something you are not is soul-depleting. Being yourself is soul-sustaining. Don’t drain you trying to impress them.”

Believe in yourself and know that all you have worked for is within your reach. You don’t have to fake it to make it. Save your energy on bettering yourself and those who honor the transformation you’ve went through.

Your past is not your enemy, it’s your fuel. If you allow yourself to see that where you are is not where you used to be and where you are now is not where you will always be, you’ll start to feel and believe that everything that’s happened was on purpose for a purpose. No matter how dark your life may have been, that light at the end of the tunnel is waiting for you to run into it to live full out. Embrace where you are, acknowledge where you’ve been and prepare for where you are going.

www.sharronjamison.com