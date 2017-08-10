Three Reasons Why Your Business Should Build Its Own App

Apps have made our lives so much easier. So much easier, in fact, that we use a variety of apps on a daily basis. But, have you ever thought about making your own app?

It’s easier than you think with DIY platforms like BuildFire. Building a personalized app is an especially good idea for businesses. Unfortunately, many companies continue to shy away from developing a mobile app.

Maybe you’re thinking it’ll take too much time, or it’ll cost too much money. Although both of these concerns are understandable, you’re missing the bigger picture.

Even small and medium-sized businesses can greatly benefit from building a customer app. Here’s why.

It's a Great Way to Direct Market to Your Customers

The most convincing reason for businesses to build their own app is because it can make them more money. First, because apps provide you with endless opportunities to market directly to your customers.

An app can provide information about your business, prices, and company history, but it can also be updated with special sales prices and promotions that will encourage customers to buy. Using a push notification, you can remind customers about what you have to offer anytime, anywhere.

That’s not all. If you build the right app and take the time to market your app to your customers, it could make you money even without direct purchases. Advertisements, charging for certain features, and paid apps can all create extra revenue for your business.

You'll Be Visible to Your Customers All the Time

Did you know that the average person spends hours each day on a mobile device? What if those people could be reminded of your business every time they unlock their screen? That’s exactly what you get with an app.

Having an app at their fingertips provides them with quicker and easier ways to connect with your business 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if they don't click on your app, they will see it every time they scroll through the screens on their phone, providing them with a quick daily reminder of you and your business.

Your Customers Will Love It

Marketing and reaching your customers are both great reasons to create an app, but there’s no point in putting in the time and effort if your customers don’t love it. It’s important to make an app that customers want, which means integrating details like:

Loyalty points and special discounts

Mobile coupons

Back and forth, personal communication with the business

Make reservations, book appointments, order food, or purchase items through the app

Click-to-call, click-to-email, and easy-to-fill-out contact forms

Customers especially like it if you reach out and request their feedback. By getting their feedback, you can make your app even more user-friendly, which will make it much more lucrative.