Three Rehoboth Beach, DE Commissioners Disgrace Themselves

Three City of Rehoboth Beach commissioners; Patrick Gossett, Stan Mills and Toni Sharp disgraced themselves at the swearing in of new Mayor Paul Kuhns. By all reports their efforts to make a last minute stand to cling to the past were viewed negatively by nearly everyone in the room. Voters in Rehoboth Beach overwhelmingly voted for a new direction for their city government in the election last August. Hopefully voters will remember this when these three officials are up for reelection in the future. Gossett being the first who should be defeated next August, with Mills and Sharp the following year when their terms end.

Their actions showed clearly how embedded in the past they are. It was understood they made a private commitment to the new mayor, Paul Kuhns, to support the candidate he would nominate to take the seat on the commission which opened up with his election and swearing in. They reneged on this commitment instead trying to install their own candidate.

In a strongly contested Mayoral contest which brought out 1,315 of Rehoboth’s 1,706 registered voters Kuhns soundly defeated 27 year incumbent Sam Cooper by about 60% to 40%. Though it was unofficial many voted and elected what they considered a Kuhns’ slate that included Kathy McGuiness and newcomer Lisa Schlosser making it clear with their votes they wanted a new direction for their city government.

Despite this these three commissioners made what many consider a disgusting attempt to stymie the new Mayor by rejecting his nominee and trying to elect the losing commission candidate who was tied to and supported the previous mayor. The new Mayor's nominee for the open seat on the Commission was Pat Coluzzi, a woman well respected across the spectrum of interests in Rehoboth who sat on the commission for years. She would have been the perfect candidate for the interim one-year seat. Above all she knows the issues and could have gotten to work immediately on the serious issues the City will face this coming year.

Contrary to the actions of these three commissioners the new Mayor showed his class when he agreed to appoint two candidates who had recently run for a seat on the commission and lost to the very important planning committee. He did this because they had both proven their interest and commitment to the city. The two being Susan Gay and Rick Perry. These appointments had the added benefit of showing the Mayor's ability to be fair and recognize there are differing opinions in the City as Gay had endorsed his opponent and Perry supported him.

I have written about Rehoboth Beach often. In an effort for openness in this past election I endorsed Paul Kuhns and in past years, especially in his early races, endorsed Patrick Gossett for Commissioner. While living just steps outside the City of Rehoboth Beach limits I have been active in beach life and the community for over thirty years. As a resident of Sussex county with a 19971 Rehoboth Beach address the value of my home and my life experiences in the area are directly tied to what happens in the roughly one square mile City of Rehoboth Beach. Paul Kuhns’ election was a breath of fresh air and his commitment to open and transparent government, long-term financial planning and citizen involvement bodes well for the future of the town.

What these three commissioners did was so disgraceful that it engendered action that could be considered unusual for an elected official; making a strong statement on Facebook calling them out. In reality I guess this isn’t so unusual for this elected official as he is one of the most decent, hardworking and honest people I have ever met in government. Pete Schwarzkopf, Speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives represents Rehoboth Beach and surrounding areas of Sussex County. He said about these commissioners, "For the three of them to converse with Pat and take pictures with her for the town's website showing her as the 7th commissioner right before the meeting and then 15 minutes later vote no on her confirmation is as bad as it gets. In politics, you may often disagree with others on policy or direction but you have to respect each other. Your word to the Mayor should mean something. What those three did to Pat and Paul, the newly elected Mayor, was dishonorable and disrespectful and an embarrassment to the town of Rehoboth Beach. "