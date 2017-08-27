Three Splurge Worthy Health Foods That Are Totally Worth The Money

Growing up we were all taught the value of the dollar. Some of us have our vices in which the value of the dollar seems to disappear but we also have things that make us overly aware of the price of the dollar. Grocery shopping is something we all have to do, it is pretty avoidable unless you eat out for every meal–even then, you can still pay attention or ask where the restaurant sources its food from. The next time you go to the grocery store, there are some items that I would recommend not budging on the price for. These are my top 3 items that are totally worth every penny.

Free Range or Pasture Raised Eggs

Something I think we can all come together and share is that we probably eat a lot of eggs (not if you are vegan of course) but eggs are a great source of protein and a food that parallels wonderfully with a healthy diet for a healthy and fit life. Eggs are one of those items that shouldn't be looked upon as trying to buy the cheapest you can when grocery shopping. Sure I think we can all agree that some things are the same whether they are priced cheap or expensive. (No need to drop names or items) Eggs, however, are worth every penny. If you are on a budget and need to take pricing into consideration. Heck, I even like to pay attention to pricing since I consume four eggs at a time (one whole and three egg whites), that is only three servings per dozen, which can get pretty pricey. The best thing to pay attention to and try and buys always are eggs that are Free Range or Pasture Raised. Not only do the eggs from humanely treated chickens, they taste better, and contain more nutrients than conventionally raised eggs. A study concluded that hens who are allowed to forage have eggs containing higher levels of vitamins A, Vitamin E, and Omega-3 fatty acids. The absolute best place to buy eggs is your local farmer's market, as you can usually speak to the farmer himself/herself, but otherwise when at the market look for Free Range or Pasture Raised eggs and put those in your basket.

Avocado Oil

Move over coconut oil, you have been replaced–well sort of. I am all about coconut oil for the skin and I hear it is a great makeup remover too. And if you just aren't really a fan of coconut, then you don't have to worry about everything you roast coconut oil with to taste like coconut with avocado oil. To me, avocado oil doesn't leave a distinctive taste like coconut oil does. I love the taste of coconut so it really hasn't been an issue for me but sometimes I want my roasted cauliflower to taste just like what they are intended to taste like. Avocado oil is the oil removed from the green pulp of the avocado. It is minimally processed, gluten-free, vegan, and, unlike coconut oil, it's liquid at room temperature. Avocado oil is great for roasting veggies due to its smoke-point temperature of 500°F. You can also use avocado oil as a dressing without any need to cook it. And you can still use it as an oil to slather all over your body and hair too!

EBOOST

Probiotics

Probiotics supplements seem to be more available on shelves than their dairy partners who naturally source them. So why and which one should you be buying? The purpose of probiotics, whether in food or in supplement form, is to help improve a number of beneficial bacteria in your gut. If you eat processed foods or foods with added sugars, they will do the opposite of what you want: they will nourish the potentially pathogenic bacteria in your gut. The bad bacterias love simple sugars!

"While yogurt is a traditional source of beneficial probiotic bacteria for your gut, today’s commercially mass-produced product is much different from yogurt made with cultured raw milk, either at home or from a trusted source. Many yogurt products aren’t even real yogurt! The majority of the yogurt sold at your local store is made from factory-farmed, pasteurized, homogenized milk that may contain Monsanto’s genetically bio engineered hormone rBST, also known as rBGH, that’s injected into dairy cows to boost milk production." - Mercola

Nor should each probiotic supplement be treated equal. Finding one that is well researched and full of high quality ingredients is your best bet and it may not seem all that cheap, but it is worth the price. I promise. A few key components to look for in your probiotic are: LIVE cultures, non-GMO, high potency count (CFUs-colony forming units) in the billions, digestive enzymes, and valuable variable strains, including species of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria.