Three Things that I Learned From the World Expo 2017

As EXPO 2017 comes to a close here are my three takeaways on the reasons to be optimistic about our future.

Astana, Kazakhstan - It’s hard to believe that Expo 2017, Central Asia’s first world’s fair, is over. After all the fun and excitement, the challenges and the opportunities, the epic performances and massive crowds, the largest global event of 2017 has officially ended after three incredible months.

My time as President and CEO of the USA Pavilion at EXPO 2017 has taught me many significant lessons and given me memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. Looking back on this past summer, there are three things I learned during my time that stand out:

Hospitality is contagious

Prior to heading to Astana, the number one piece of wisdom friends gave me was that the people of Kazakhstan are some of the most hospitable in the world. Having spent much of my time in Turkey and even with this perception already in mind, the welcome I received exceeded even my already high expectations.

On my very first day going from a reception in downtown Astana to the EXPO Village, I met one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. Emil is a local Kazakhstani who made an early career as a professional singer as part of the country’s most popular boy-band. In our short time together, he told me the story of his life, sang a few songs on request, and offered his home to me any time, all without having any language in common. If that’s not hospitality, I don’t know what is.

More alike than we are apart

If you’re lucky enough to travel, meet new people and experience new cultures, one of the things you repeatedly see is that no matter where you’re from, we are all more alike than we are apart; that was nowhere more apparent than at Expo 2017.

When you walked through the gates at Expo, you didn’t need to get on a plane to travel to Germany or Gabon, Austria or Argentina, the United States or the United Arab Emirates; they were all right there within a short walk from each pavilion to the other.

Smiling faces and enthusiastic handshakes were a universal language, and everyone wanted a commemorative pin to tell their friends and family that they, in their own way, had made their way around the world.

The future is bright

At time when the world is facing great challenges and lots of divisions, it can be easy to become cynical and pessimistic about the outlook of international relations. This summer at Expo 2017 in Astana has renewed my faith in the fact that the future is truly bright and dissuaded me from the pervasive pessimism, especially in Washington, DC.

The amazing job that our USA Pavilion’s Student Ambassadors did in paving a new path for how public diplomacy is done reminded me that the future of global diplomacy for America is bright, while the incredible array of future energy technologies displayed by our fellow pavilions reminded me that the future is bright for clean, renewable energy.

Even beyond energy, the fact is that Astana as one of the newest capitals in the world has been able to position itself in the center of so many things from the Syrian peace process to transforming itself into Eurasia’s financial hub through the Astana International Financial Center which will inherit the EXPO 2017 grounds. Particularly from a region that came of age and independence only a quarter of a century ago after the break-up of the Soviet Union, this should serve as an inspiration for the possibilities of the future

I hope all of us regardless of our nationality can all take these lessons and the countless others offered to us at EXPO 2017 to heart in creating a better, more connected, more cooperative world. The eyes of the world now turn to the next Expo, to be held in Dubai in 2020 when the Olympics will also be held in Tokyo; a new chance to welcome our fellow global citizens, to realize how much more alike we are than apart and a new exciting opportunity to see how bright our future truly is at these global events.

Dr. Joshua W. Walker is the President and CEO of the USA Pavilion at World EXPO 2017 Astana, Kazakhstan.

USAP USA Pavilion Student Ambassadors with U.S. Presidential Delegation to EXPO 2017

Joshua Walker Nur Alem EXPO 2017 centerpiece at night with international friends