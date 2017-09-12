Three Things the Best Leaders Aren’t Afraid to Say

Here’s the thing about leadership: People hear what we do more than what we say.

For example, if you say you believe in the importance of health and wellness, but sit in your office eating donuts and avoiding exercise, your people know you don’t really care about wellness. Our behaviors – our actions – are critically important.

However, there are times when the words we use are even more (or just as) important than our actions. In fact, there are three phrases great leaders use that differentiate them from the rest.

1. I was wrong.

We all love to win. And being right feels like winning. This is why we spend so much time trying to avoid admitting we’re wrong; it feels like losing.

A number of years ago, the large organization I was working for made the decision to replace the main software system we used to run our business. This was a big deal for us. It was going to be a year-long implementation at great expense.

There had been much fanfare and excitement about the importance of this change. But, as the implementation team got a month or two into the project, it became obvious that there were some major issues. And, some doubt began to creep in about whether this decision had been the right one.

I will never forget the day our CEO stood in front of our leadership team and announced we were pulling the plug on the project. Despite the countless hours into the project, he acknowledged that some significant mistakes had been made. He took responsibility and laid out what had happened. Then, he told us how we were going to move forward. It was an incredible example of a leader owning a mistake.

Here’s the thing we forget as leaders: Often times the people we lead know we’ve made a mistake long before we do. It’s usually not a secret. They’re just waiting to see if we will admit it and do something about it.

When you admit a mistake and take action to correct it, it builds confidence. It enables your team to follow you wholeheartedly, knowing that if you do screw up, you’re not going to march them off a cliff in an attempt to avoid being wrong.

2. I’m sorry.

In 1982, seven people died in Chicago after ingesting Tylenol that had been laced with cyanide. James Burke, then CEO of Johnson & Johnson, immediately and publicly took responsibility for the disaster, despite the fact that the crime was perpetrated by someone with no connection to the company. The company apologized to its customers and told them not to consume Tylenol.

They then did something that was completely unheard of at the time: They recalled every ounce of Tylenol on the market. This massive recall cost the company approximately $100 million in 1982.

Most experts thought this crisis would be the end of Tylenol. They figured there was no way to save the brand. But two months later, the product was back on shelves with new tamper-resistant packaging. And within a year, Tylenol had returned to 80 percent of pre-crisis sales.

When we make mistakes—and every single one of us will—a timely and heartfelt apology can go a long way toward building trust, building confidence, and proving to our people that we care.

3. I don’t know.

As leaders, it’s tempting to think that our job is to have all the answers. It’s an easy trap to fall into. When we’re first promoted to manager, a funny thing starts to happen: When a question is asked or decision needs to be made, people start to look your direction. And this newfound power can be intoxicating. The easiest thing to do is to start providing answers. After all, that’s what people seem to want.

Soon, you buy into the fact that giving answers is how you create value as a leader.

Then, one day, a question is posed to which you don’t have the answer. If it’s your job to give answers, what do you do?

Despite the signals we receive at times, our role isn’t to have all the answers. When we are willing to admit we “don’t know,” it leaves room for the talent around us to step up. It invites them to contribute their expertise, creativity, and knowledge to create solutions we couldn’t possibly imagine.

Vulnerability

I was wrong. I am sorry. I don’t know. This is what vulnerability sounds like.

Many of us have bought into the idea that being a leader means never showing vulnerability. That somehow, we need to appear to be without weakness or flaw in order to be an effective leader.

But here’s the truth: We are all flawed. We all make mistakes. We all have weaknesses. And the people we lead, especially the people who are closest to us, are intimately familiar with our flaws and weaknesses—even if we pretend they don’t exist.

We live in a culture where in order to survive, we have all developed finely-tuned BS detectors. We recognize authenticity when we see it, and we crave it. And when we hear BS, we know it and we dismiss it. We aren’t looking for and won’t follow leaders who pretend they don’t have any weaknesses. We are looking for leaders who are able to share their vulnerability, and then have the courage to lead us through it.