One of my absolute favorite memories with my family revolves around dragging the box of Halloween decorations out of the garage and dressing up our house. It always symbolized the beginning of the fall and one of the few physical activities I ever enjoyed around the house. We had little skeletons, tombstones and a ghost that I would hang up from the balcony from my second story bedroom. And little by little, house by house our little family neighborhood in Miami would transform into a ghoulish and strange village. Some houses had cute little pumpkin displays while others were quite frankly terrifying.

As a Florida personal injury lawyer, I have investigated thousands of slip, trip, and fall accidents as well as dog bite injuries and other kinds of premise liability cases. And while Halloween is an exciting time for both kids and their parents- it can create a legal nightmare for home and business owners if trick or treaters get hurt on their property.

Here are 3 ways not to get sued by a trick or treater this Halloween. Please note, I don't want to be the "Lawyer Who Stole Halloween", as this is not intended to take the fun out of trick or treaters, but rather to provide some suggestions to keep candy seekers safe on your property-while minimize your potential legal liability.

1. PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

When you hang Halloween decorations outside your home or business and light them up on Halloween, you are inviting trick or treaters onto your property and have created a legal responsibility to ensure that your premises are in a reasonably safe condition. That means the property has to be properly maintained- free of hazards that can cause people to trip, slip and fall or otherwise get hurt.

If you have loose bricks on your walkway or cracks on you steps or broken tiles- you have a dangerous condition that can cause someone to fall. I recommend that you take the time now to do the necessary repairs or consider moving your candy distribution point beyond the hazardous condition. This means if a trick or treater enters your property and gets hurt as a result of your poorly maintained property or because of a hidden danger such as a low hanging tree branch- you can get sued for their personal injuries, medical expenses and pain, and suffering.

2. LIGHT IT UP

Save the haunted house motif for the professionals and make sure that your property is adequately lit. Remember children may be wearing costumes or masks that may make it more difficult to see. So take some time to make sure that your porch and walkway have adequate lighting. Consider in investing in additional electric pathway lights- to make sure that kids do not wander off your driveways, walkways, sidewalks or entryways and into areas of your property that may not be safe.

3. SAFE CANDY

Kids suffering from food allergies can have a really tough time trick or treating. And if you are giving out candy or home-baked goods, you may face potential liability if food is not handled safely. Be especially aware when distributing the mini version of certain candy as they are often made with different ingredients than the full sized version. And if the label says it may contain certain allergens you should consider that it does.

The Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee (FACET) launched a national campaign called the Teal Pumpkin Project which is part of a movement that encourages people to provide non-food treats to trick treaters such as glow sticks, bubbles, stickers, markers and mini notebooks.