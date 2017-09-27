Three Ways To Effectively Manage Your Workers As A Leader

Leading a firm is not an easy task. While some leaders are woeful in performance, some are celebrated. The kind of leader you are determines how far the people you lead go. In as much as we intend to lead effectively, perfecting our ways as leaders are paramount.

While I continue to meditate on how best leaders can perform excellently with their workers in firms, I have faced many hurdles understanding while leadership failures exist in companies.

Leaders are left with no condition than to shift blame on the led, this, in reality, does not remove the fact that failure is imminent in the organization a leader mans.

To get a clue and proffer solution to the problems of leadership in this regards, I interviewed the Enterslice Group President and CEO Bittu Kumar, a serial entrepreneur, thoughtful and an engaging leader with mighty experience in overseeing industrial affairs. He delves into startup consulting, Fortune 500 companies, and has designed many a high number of personal brand.

Through his leadership sojourn, he has achieved distinctly using his leadership potential to improve his firms and help people grow theirs on a countless number of time.

In my discussion with Bittu Kumar, he highlighted three ways to manage your workers as a leader effectively.

#1. Lay Good Example

You are a leader, do not expect your employees to follow instructions first, let them see you doing it. Leadership starts from implementing through examples. You are the perfect example your workers or followers look up to when you fail them by not dedicating examples for them to follow, your instructions may suffer poor implementation.

In setting examples, maybe you want your workers to come very early to work, be the first to come and let them have reasons to follow your example. To them, they have reasons to come since you have shown them why it won’t be hard for them to say no to your instructions. Through laying a good example, your workers or followers see you as a bastion of moral uprightness.

#2. Give Them Reasons To Follow Your Instruction

Let your instructions be with reasons. Passing instruction like a tyrant won’t make it appear implementable. Your instruction must revolve around increasing the effectiveness of the organization you are in. So, if you tell them to come at a particular time, let them understand why and what will come afterward from your instruction.

#3. Correct With Humility.

You can be a humble leader and still lead effectively. When you pass instruction, let it be with respect. Respect is reciprocal, this, perhaps, maybe the reason humble leader direct simply without looking like a tyrant.