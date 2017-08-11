Three Years, Through Tears, Still Here

Three years after the murder of Mike Brown and the uprising in Ferguson, we are still crying out, still holding out hope, still resisting the system, still believing change is coming, still working to be the change, still praying.

Hear our prayer oh, Lord.....

They say the window to a man’s heart is through his eyes; Well, look at my eyes, what do you see? Three years ago, my hometown of Ferguson, MO gained an expanded definition. I now live in FERGUSON. As we in FERGUSON both collaboratively AND contentiously work and walk through the shadows and rubble of the old Ferguson in hopes that the new FERGUSON evolves to be known as a model solution, I am quite aware that Michael Brown is still dead. #ItCanNotBeInVain

Do you see a you see a young boy with a dream to change the world staring back at you? I pray each day that the Light of Michael will shine so brightly that even the blind can see. I pray that the Light that was lit by his death will continue to inspire a call for a more just society. I pray that his parents will know the blessing their son has been to so many. I pray that this carnage will soon come to an end, no more dead children.

Do you see all the times he has failed but managed to keep the dream alive? Oh, mighty God, we believe in you and trust in you for all that we need in this hour. We are helpers in your cause and we thank you for your continued mercy, guidance, protection and intervention in all our affairs.

Now look a little bit deeper what do you see?

Blood on the street

water the soil of revolution

in a time of darkness

the light broke forth and we all have been changed

Do you see him with his mother as she slips away leaving her earthy body behind to rot in a grave? Do you see him looking up to God just begging to be heard? For the mothers who can't sleep at night because their sons are in danger. For the fathers who can't provide for their babies. For the families who move from place to place because they do not have the money to buy permanence.

Do you see his dreams and passions swirling around inside him? We're still standing and fighting, though our hearts are upside down. Hurting but diligent, till we see the true justice turn around. His blood still cries out, we hear it every day. But now we're woke to all the casualties, questioning "Is this really their American Way?"

A friction so strong that a wildfire is ignited…. I pray for perseverance in our continued quest for internal peace I pray for the weary and tired, for I am one of them too. I pray for unity because it is the only vehicle that will help us reach the other promised lands, beyond that which Dr. King dreamed. I pray for penance because my thoughts of resistance against the system of oppression have sometimes led me into the darkest alleys of my soul; contemplating things that are the farthest removed from all that is holy.

Do you see as it erupts out of the depths of his soul? Released only by the lyrics of his mouth…. Father...Give us the courage to speak. Give us the wisdom to fight. Give us the strength to stand together and withstand forever. Give us faith on our journey to be free...but don't let us rest until we have justice and peace

Do you see him in front of thousands using these lyrics to create a legacy that would change the world? Oh, Lord! please forgive your church for not being salt. Please forgive us for not being light. Please forgive us for being more wedded to postures of political power than you, the Prince of Peace. Grant us the sight to understand that we cannot simply rest on rhetorical skill, but be resolved to use the spiritual weapons of our warfare to change hearts and destroy systems of oppression.

I really wish you could see…..

Help us remember, Lord, this day, that today is that "tomorrow"

That the things we do today could end in pain and sorrow.

Help us walk a path more righteous

Than we did on yesterday,

And remember those who pass us,

As we bow our heads to pray.

Too bad my eyes were closed Lord time has passed and images have grown fuzzy. The sounds of protest have grown faint. But in this moment Lord refresh our memories, sharpen the images that we never forget, attune our ears to the continued cries for justice that we never forget and become complacent in seeking justice for all.

Hear our prayer oh, Lord. Hear our prayer, oh Lord. Hear our prayer oh, Lord. And grant us thy peace.

A---men.

Prayer stanzas were contributed by wonderful leaders of the movement toward justice.

Rev. Karen Anderson, Pastor, Ward Chapel AME Church

Pastor Cori Bush, Social Activist, Candidate for Congress, 2018

Cassandra Butler, Human, Ferguson Resident

Rev. Tremaine Combs, Pastor Day Spring Church

Dr. Christi Griffin, Founder and President, The Ethics Project and The National Youth Summit

Darren Jackson, Founder and Director of LOOP Academy

Rachel Johns, Independent, grassroots community organizer and social activist

Christian Johnson, Founder of Serving with a Bad

Paul Muhammad, Peacekeeper

Rev. Rebecca Ragland, Trinity Episcopal Church

Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, President of Zent Records, Organizer, Author, Pastor