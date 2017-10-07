Through Past, Present, and Future; how Think and Grow Rich will Continue to Thrive

With the constant evolution of technology allowing us to learn and process the information that is only fingertips away, and the current trend of turning the most popular and influential novels of our era into films more easily attainable and understandable to this generation, it should come as no surprise that Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill is among the golden few.

Officially launching on October 14th, 2017 in Los Angeles California, both producers—Sean Donavan, Karina R. Donovan, and Joel Franco—as well as director Scott Cervine have been highly awaiting this day, as it is the day that thousands if not millions of young dreamers will get the chance to visually learn about the 13 principles that make a successful person, successful.

Turning such a perpetual book into to a legacy film is not easy going. Years of blood, sweat, and tears have been building up to the moment of release. To know that these producers may spark the flame that sparks the desire in an entirely new generation, to begin aspiring and striving towards more is an absolutely breath taking experience.

Take a look at Jim Carrey. Jim is just one of the many household names who before he became so well-known, was just a young man striving for a better future. Working towards his ideal career in acting. Through his experience reading Think and Grow Rich, his mind centered around the Twelfth Principle: The Brain. This principle believes that when we repeat affirmations into our mind, or visualize something in our mind, our subconscious mind cannot differentiate between what is real and what isn’t.

So, Jim Carrey took this idea, and utilized it by writing himself a check of $10 Million Dollars for “Acting Services Rendered”. Although it wasn’t real, by visualizing something like this, Jim was able to land his starring role in Dumb and Dumber that paid exactly $10 Million Dollars.

Today, Jim Carrey still credits the visualization technique he learned from this novel for his success in film.

Sean Donavan, one of the producers of the film, knows that having the Second Principle, Faith, and actually apply it the right way, you start to feel as though you can manipulate reality. “One of the things that you learn through this book, is that your own belief in yourself, and your thoughts, it slowly begins to morph into your reality. So, you start to realize, that you are in fact manipulating reality”.

Taking a step back, and examining the people who have gained success through Think and Grow Rich, it is hard to believe that success like this is possible through only a book—soon a film.

Yet it is.

Musicians like Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray, Rick Ross and Billy Ray Cyrus have all highly recommended this novel in countless interviews, and have even declared the impact of these principles, in books of their own.

Billy Ray Cyrus explained in his biography, how the quote “Persistence is to the character of man as carbon is to steel” , from the Eighth Principle has allowed him the courage to get through every rough patch he has faced.

Entrepreneur Tony Robbins has exclaimed that Think and Grow Rich has also changed his life. Following his reading of the novel, he went from sleeping in cardboard boxes, to launching his career as a self-help coach with a net worth of $500 Million.

Needless to say, this book is the real deal. It has encouraged generations of people for 80 years to take a step forward, and accomplish everything they set their mind to. To live out the dreams that have beforehand been stuck in the back of their minds.

Further principles such as Desire, Auto Suggestion, Specialized Knowledge, Imagination, Decision, Organized Planning, and Transmutation were all designed to explore every aspect of expanding or pursuing a career/dream.

These principles have been tried and test true for dozens of years, and it is now going to inspire countless others through the visual exploration of these fundamental factors.