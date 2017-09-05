Through The Lens: Images Of Oregon's Global Eclipse Gathering By Miles Najera

The only thing more remarkable than the two-minute celestial phenomenon that was North America’s first total solar eclipse in 38 years was the seven days of celebration that surrounded it. An assemblage of 30,000 festival-goers, performers, artists, journalists, photographers, event organizers, builders and eclipse-chasers amassed from all over the world on the dusty plains of Big Summit Prairie for Oregon’s Global Eclipse Gathering the week of August 17-23.