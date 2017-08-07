THROWING A SPOTLIGHT ON DOROTHY

Dorothy died yesterday.

Unlike the other Dorothy, the one who lost her way in Oz, this one knew from birth to death that there was no place like home.

Dorothy was a college friend, a theater department buddy who was not the leading lady. No spotlight ever found itself drawn to her. She was a supporting player and as we grew and morphed into adulthood that is the role she played to the very end with the passion of a New York sports fan.

If you are a lover of old films you know the value of those kinds of performers. You can see them a million times and never know their name, but when they suddenly appear on screen you are just so happy to see them. Their purpose is always crystal clear, mainly because in movie after movie, they pretty much repeat the same function. Rinse. Repeat.

That was Dorothy. She was a simple girl from Queens, New York. Her dad worked on The Today Show. Her mom was a sweetheart local Diva who really enjoyed her visits to the salon. What better place was there to live than a city that had Kings and Queens counties. Like most of us Queens kids, we were raised in small incubator sized apartments where they was no extra leg room inside and never a parking space outside. Whoever invented the concept of the parking lot was just a fucking genius.

We Queens kids were treated like royalty by our reigning parents and had no sense that we were blue collar people. We sat on invisible thrones and ate up culture like a Henry the 8th snack. Our soundtracks were literally soundtracks: our parents played Broadway show cast albums pretty much 24 hours a day until our house pets, including the hamsters, could sing the entire score to West Side Story or Gypsy.

In my memory we simply LOVED everything. We loved our afternoon kids programs that were hosted by actors who played everyday people like cops and mailmen who would usher in the next Three Stooges short or cartoon. They felt like electronic family. We LOVED their bounty of Drakes cakes and Wonderbread and Hostess snowballs. We LOVED our Mr. Machines and Betsy Wetsies. We loved our TV heroes and dressed up like them with the urgency of a cross dresser. Personally I fancied Davy Crockett hats and the ensemble of Bat Masterson, which included a gold topped cane, rakish hat and hidden derringer.

Comic books fueled our imaginations with heroes that were so sweet and childlike in their voracious need to save the world, that they really were us in tights and capes.

Kids like Dorothy, who was remarkably short, with an incomplete chin (as if the artist never finished it) had the most incredible, penetrating eyes but most of all she dispensed kindness with the charity of Scarlett O’Hara caring for the fallen troops in gray. She majored in optimism.

She had tomorrow.

We, the once upon a time children of the fifties, had our outsized fears too. We had to fret about a sudden atomic cloud explosion or a zombie-like sudden conversion to communism. As children we had no idea what that was. We thought it was like the mumps or the measles, but worse. It was some kind of insidious invisible evil that could surgically remove the best of America from your soul like a doctor in a concentration camp.

Despite the disproportionate largess of these concerns we remained a tribe of half full people. We trick or treated, tried to convert Hanukkah into our version of Christmas (which always felt more Vaughn Meader than the real JFK).

Our parents were hard but never hardened working people. They operated without complaint as if that was left out of the instructions that they came with, and were always aware of how their own behavior could affect us.

They lavished. They gushed. They cheered. They caught our tears like butterflies and lightly tossed them away. They sent us to camps with rich kids. They took handheld walks with us on leaf blown and snowy days.

Time was something that they shared without constraint. Like Michael Anthony of the 1950’s they gave away the equivalent of a check for a million dollars every single day.

They revealed the secrets of their childhood on demand and repeated stories that we had heard a million times and never once tired of.

After college which is the grown up version of camp. the barn door simply does not stay closed and the cattle tend to wander in all directions.

And along the way it simply gets culled.

We started losing our own when Steve James died. Steve was a rugged, handsome, bigger than life black guy who, in college, relished in doing movie style stunts and went on to do a few real ones in LA. He could take it. But what he could not take was pancreatic cancer.

That is the kind of cancer that does not allow you to slowly fade to black. It rips you out of the picture and scorches the cells of your earth. From the moment that it slits your throat and then tosses you into the cancer volcano takes a mere few months of days and every single day is Guantanamo quality torture. It eats your dignity. It destroys your essence. And then it slaughters you in front of your loved one. My best friend in the world Jeff Benjamin, died from it as well almost 20 years ago and it happened so fast that the effects of the whiplash still has not full left my neck.

And now it has taken Dorothy who to the very end was one of the best supporting character actors that I knew.

Like most of us, she had a shitty marriage. We life enthusiasts tend to be blinded when all we can see, like a desert Ossian mirage, is the picture of us and our future children.

As we raise them we often realize that our partners are children as well who are incapable of growing up.

And so we become single co-parents and miraculously raise miraculous children

I never met Dorothy’s son, but felt like I knew him as Dorothy, true to form, was the ultimate movie trailer when it came to “selling” her brilliant, doctor son. She lionized him, just the way that her mom and dad had lionized her. She was raised to be thrilled and every conversation about her child was like listening to A TED talk speech. He had graduated from Uterus University and it was her forever job to boast.

Once again the spotlight shined on someone else.

Dorothy wound up working behind the scenes from the yesterday days of the Today Show to being the support system for a successful Broadway producer. When I finally sat down and wrote a play, she was one of the first people that I sent it to, because I knew instinctively that Ms. I Love Word Play and Puns would go relatively easy on me as she read me the riot act on how to actually become a playwright with incalculable love and appreciation.

Dorothy was not someone that I saw with any regularity after school. I lived in LA for almost 30 years. She stayed in the belly of the best which is New York. She won.

I found that she died last night. When I first saw her son’s announcement I misread it, thinking that Dorothy’s mom had died, which made no sense because she was long gone.

I literally had to read it four or five times until the message exploded like a stroke bomb in my head.

It was not her mom.

It was her.

It was the girl in the picture holding the baby.

And just like that grief came flooding in like a Poseidon’s worth of corrosive battery acid instantly turning me into a Pompeii fetal positioned corpse.

Anyone’s death is the bell tolled. When one of us dies, we all die.

As I walk through the valley of land mines that is the main artery highway of old age, I find myself at once intoxicated by the sheer brilliant sun magnitude that comes with my own vulnerability while at the same time, I find myself tortured by it.

My once upon a time invulnerability is now punctured with moments of unbearable loss and physical injury and it feels, more often than not, that life is one endless tour of duty while knowing full well, that in the end, there will be no survivors. Our children of course are our legacies. Proof positive that we did good but most importantly that we were here.

Sometimes they abandon us and that is the most unbearable pain that you will ever feel.

Often the loss of a once cherished friendship will feel exactly the same and we will find ourselves, more often than not, mourning their memory.

Some days of everyday rituals, I forget my own purpose and confuse my own torment dreams with the realities of my real life.

Everything, ultimately blurs and everything turns gray. It’s the opposite of Oz.

Technicolor color slowly seeps out of us and that, perhaps, is why with maturity comes the feeling that everything is black and white.

That, I think, is why older people love enveloping themselves in bright colors. The newest trend lately is women adding a swath of blue, which they always imagined was there, to their hair.

So how do we go on in this path that is slowly being littered by our falling parents, lovers and comrades?

What we need to do is commission ourselves to fund a mammoth self-exploration in order to be reminded who we were and therefore, why we exist, especially during Act Three.

We need to embrace, like our cherished babies, our natural benevolence. We have to rekindle and replenish our innermost, most miraculous light that radiates kindness.

We have to add to our To-Do list: “Gratitude” and we need to say it out loud every, single day. Because if we don’t, all we will feel is the shame, rage and bitterness that we dress loss in, from head to toe.

We are after all, every one of us, our own separate all about me universe, surrounded at all times by billions of other all about me stranger universes that are often so self possessed and fraught with fear, that we never even look up and take in the actual endless universe above which is the very source of our being.

Above is mother.

Father.

Life.

Wonder.

Out there are the vigilant planets and stars that watch us like the nightlight caretakers that they are.

We may feel alone or even staggeringly lonely, but that is just nothing more than a self fulfilled prophecy or at worst an inevitability. Whichever comes first.

When a tiny star in our our own tiny galaxy, like Dorothy, suddenly disappears, part of our sadness, beyond missing her belly laugh and her joy at all the treasures that she embraced, is the ice cold water reality wake up call of our own fragile glass menagerie mortality.

Only children, even those with chronic illnesses, believe that they are special and invulnerable. Mainly because that is the chant of the anguished parent.

Perhaps it is best to abandon this notion that we must live in the Now, which to me is as useless as the word “forever” which to me is like that high school tease who showed you too much skin while you actually believed one day, certainly within the sovereign state of your fantasy world, that you would sooner or later plant the erotic flag of victory there.

We need cherry pick our past like the lilies of the field and not forget everything in one watershed moment because it’s time to grow up.

We need to carry things, like the image of our friends who have flown away into the grand central station of the clouds, ready to chase the next train of thought.

We need to dream about the future. We need to hope for everything while we expect nothing.

But most importantly, we need to say goodbye with unbridled appreciation and acknowledgement.