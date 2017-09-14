POLITICS
Thursday's Morning Email: Dems Say They Have Deal On DACA, Trump Tweets Otherwise

Nothing like a Thursday morning tweetstorm.

TOP DEMS SAY THEY HAVE A DEAL WITH TRUMP TO PROTECT DREAMERS, TRUMP TWEETS OTHERWISE “House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) say they and President Donald Trump have ‘agreed’ to pass legislation to protect the nation’s 800,000 Dreamers from deportation.” In a series of tweets on ThursdayTrump denied a deal had been made and claimed he never wanted to deport Dreamers in the first place. And anti-immigration conservatives are none-too-pleased with the idea. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THAT TIME TREASURY SECRETARY STEVE MNUCHIN ASKED TO USE A GOVERNMENT PLANE FOR HIS EUROPEAN HONEYMOON Which would have cost taxpayers $25,000 per hour to operate. [HuffPost]

1 DEAD, 3 INJURED AFTER A STUDENT OPENED FIRE AT WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL The suspect is currently detained. [HuffPost]

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE ABOUT THE RUSSIAN WAR GAMES The six-day joint military exercise “is expected to be the biggest display of Russian military power since the end of the Cold War a quarter-century ago.” [NYT]

8 DEAD IN FLORIDA NURSING HOME AFTER HURRICANE IRMA KNOCKS OUT A/C The victims ranged in age from 71 to 99. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA THREATENS JAPAN AND U.S. Over their support of UN sanctions. And it turns out their latest nuclear test may have been twice as powerful as previously reported. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

MARTIN SHKRELI HAS BEEN JAILED A judge ordered him to be jailed after he offered a $5,000 reward for a piece of Hillary Clinton’s hair. [Reuters]

SO LONG, CORDS 22 million Americans will have canceled their cable and satellite TV by the end of 2017. [Variety]

MEET THE SILICON VALLEY START-UP THAT MANAGED TO TICK OFF PRETTY MUCH EVERYBODY By first taking the name Bodega, and then going after mom-and-pop stores’ business. [HuffPost]

THE GUY BEHIND THE HITS “The most influential playlist in music is Spotify’s RapCaviar, which turns mixtape rappers into megastars. And it’s all curated by one man.” [Vulture]

MEET BABY GOAT Serena Williams introduced the world to her baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. [HuffPost]

SO MUCH FOR PUPPY LOVE Thirty-nine people contracted a bacterial infection from contagious puppies at Petland. Nine have been hospitalized. [HuffPost]

