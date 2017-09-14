Thursday's Morning Email: Dems Say They Have Deal On DACA, Trump Tweets Otherwise

TOP DEMS SAY THEY HAVE A DEAL WITH TRUMP TO PROTECT DREAMERS, TRUMP TWEETS OTHERWISE “House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) say they and President Donald Trump have ‘agreed’ to pass legislation to protect the nation’s 800,000 Dreamers from deportation.” In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump denied a deal had been made and claimed he never wanted to deport Dreamers in the first place. And anti-immigration conservatives are none-too-pleased with the idea. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THAT TIME TREASURY SECRETARY STEVE MNUCHIN ASKED TO USE A GOVERNMENT PLANE FOR HIS EUROPEAN HONEYMOON Which would have cost taxpayers $25,000 per hour to operate. [HuffPost]

1 DEAD, 3 INJURED AFTER A STUDENT OPENED FIRE AT WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL The suspect is currently detained. [HuffPost]

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE ABOUT THE RUSSIAN WAR GAMES The six-day joint military exercise “is expected to be the biggest display of Russian military power since the end of the Cold War a quarter-century ago.” [NYT]

8 DEAD IN FLORIDA NURSING HOME AFTER HURRICANE IRMA KNOCKS OUT A/C The victims ranged in age from 71 to 99. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA THREATENS JAPAN AND U.S. Over their support of UN sanctions. And it turns out their latest nuclear test may have been twice as powerful as previously reported. [HuffPost]

