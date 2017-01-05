Thursday's Morning Email: House GOP Pushes To Undo Obama's Legacy

HOUSE GOP PUSHES TO UNDO OBAMA’S LEGACY The U.S. House of Representative passed a bill Wednesday that would give Congress the power “to kill dozens of recently enacted rules in one fell swoop.” While President Barack Obama visited Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to fight to protect the Affordable Care Act, president-elect Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets about the ACA that seemed to indicate he would not be a fan of an immediate repeal. And the Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing this morning on “foreign cyberthreats to the United States.” [Arthur Delaney, HuffPost]

TRUMP PLANS TO PARE DOWN CIA IN RESTRUCTURING Somewhere, Carrie Mathison is having a category four meltdown. [WSJ | Paywall]

THE DEADLIEST SHOOTINGS OF 2016 That you didn’t hear about. [Melissa Jeltson, HuffPost]

FORGET WHAT YOU KNEW ABOUT CHILDREN AND PEANUT ALLERGIES The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases just released a new set of guidelines. [WaPo]

MORE THAN 100 INJURED IN BROOKLYN COMMUTER TRAIN DERAILMENT This is the “second major accident involving New York City’s commuter railroads in the past three months.” [Reuters]

CHINA MAKES HUGE RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAY To the tune of a $361 billion price tag. [Reuters]

A MAN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS WAS BOUND, GAGGED AND TORTURED By four teenagers in Chicago ― who livestreamed the whole thing on Facebook. [Ed Mazza, HuffPost]

AMBASSADOR CATHY RUSSELL AND TOM DONILON: WHY GENDER EQUALITY NEEDS TO BE A FOREIGN POLICY FOCUS “On an international scale, we know that women’s empowerment is spurring global growth and helping rebuild fragile and conflict-torn societies. These trends will boost American efforts to address geopolitical instability, to raise global living standards, and to expand markets for American businesses.” [Medium]