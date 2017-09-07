Thursday's Morning Email: Hurricane Irma Barrels Through Caribbean

TOP STORIES
HURRICANE IRMA BARRELS THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN The storm has killed at least 9 people and left "total carnage" on the two-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda. And take a look what's in the storm's path and how South Florida is preparing. [Reuters]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SIDES WITH DEMOCRATS ON DEBT CEILING, GOVERNMENT FUNDING Republicans aren’t happy with the fiscal deal, which raises the debt ceiling for three months and ties it to aid for Hurricane Harvey. And Trump’s willingness to come to the table has left Democrats hopeful the president will also make a deal on the Dreamers. [HuffPost]
FACEBOOK BELIEVES IT SOLD ADS TO A RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA COMPANY IN THE MONTHS LEADING UP TO THE ELECTION The tech giant is cooperating with both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, and handed over its finding to special counsel Robert Mueller. [Reuters]
HOW NORTH KOREA IS ABLE TO DEVELOP ADVANCED NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY “The answer may lie in expertise brought home by North Korean scientists who studied abroad, especially in China, sometimes in apparent violation of 2016 United Nations sanctions that ban teaching North Koreans certain subjects.” [WSJ | Paywall]
GARY COHN UNLIKELY TO GET FED CHAIR JOB National Economic Council Director Cohn, a close adviser to Trump, is on the outs after criticizing the president’s response to Charlottesville. [HuffPost]
SYRIA BLAMES ISRAEL FOR AN AIRSTRIKE ON AN ALLEGED CHEMICAL WEAPONS FACILITY Israel won’t comment on that allegation. [Reuters]
A MASSIVE SOLAR FLARE IS HEADED TO EARTH And expected to mess with GPS and communications. [HuffPost]
80 PERCENT OF HOUSTON HOMEOWNERS DIDN’T HAVE FLOOD INSURANCE Here’s why. [HuffPost]
HILLARY CLINTON HAD SOME NOT SO KIND WORDS FOR JOE BIDEN AND BERNIE SANDERS IN HER NEW BOOK Sanders has already brushed off the jab, while Biden’s office did not respond for comment. And Seth Meyers had some thoughts of his own to add, including the gem: “Want to blame something ancient? Blame the Electoral College.” [Yahoo]
ONE LOOK AT THIS FLIGHT’S PATH IS ENOUGH TO GIVE YOU A HEART ATTACK As it raced against time to beat Hurricane Irma. [HuffPost]
GEORGE CLOONEY DOESN’T THINK HE’S A LEADING MAN ANYMORE Oh George, that could not be further from the truth. He also opened up about being casual texting buddies with former president Barack Obama. [HuffPost]
PINK CHOCOLATE? Yes, please. [HuffPost]
