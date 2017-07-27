Thursday's Morning Email: Justice Department Takes Aim At LGBTQ Rights

TOP STORIES
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ARGUES LANDMARK CIVIL RIGHTS ACT DOESN’T PROTECT GAY PEOPLE On the same day President Donald Trump banned transgender people from serving in the military, citing costs. “The Department of Justice argued in a legal brief on Wednesdaythat the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 offers no protection from discrimination based on sexual orientation, a position advocacy groups condemned as ‘shameful’ and ‘politically driven.’” As for the transgender ban, current service members are saying it’s a “shot in the face” and to “try and kick me out of the military.” These Republicans are breaking with Trump on the issue, along with these world leaders. And then there’s the question of whether it’s legal. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER FAILURE TO REPEAL OBAMACARE The Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act failed 45-55. A slew of additional votes will happen today and tomorrow, and a “skinny repeal” is still on the table. This bipartisan group of governors warned against such a “skinny repeal” Wednesday. [HuffPost]
THE NEW WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR WANTS THE FBI TO PROBE FELONY LEAKS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE And initially tagged White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, whom staffers are reportedly blaming for leaks, in a tweet about it. [HuffPost]
TRUMP REPORTEDLY GOING AFTER ALASKA “The Alaska Dispatch News reported Wednesday night that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke called Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Alaskan Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) after Tuesday’s health care vote to let them know her position had put some of their state-specific projects in jeopardy ― particularly those pertaining to energy.” [HuffPost]
1 DEAD AND 7 INJURED IN FAIR RIDE GONE WRONG A carriage of passengers was sent flying at an Ohio state fair. [HuffPost]
KEN STARR, REPUBLICANS COME TO JEFF SESSIONS’ DEFENSE The outcry is growing from the GOP against the president’s treatment of the attorney general. However, Trump is reportedly mulling a recess appointment to replace Sessions. [WaPo]
WHAT’S BREWING
FLYING JUST GOT HARDER Soon everything electronic larger than your phone will need to go through a separate screening. [Reuters]
WE HAVE OUR FIRST PROBABLE U.S. ZIKA TRANSMISSION THIS YEAR In Texas. [HuffPost]
DESPITE WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE READ Not all Canadians are in love with Justin Trudeau. [HuffPost]
ANGELINA JOLIE GETS REAL ABOUT THE BRAD PITT SPLIT And you thought Pitt’s baring of his soul was intense. [HuffPost]
RIP ADOBE FLASH And good riddance. [TechCrunch]
BEFORE YOU GO
An inmate has escaped from Rikers.
How the cocaine Congressman was undone by ... sheep.
The one thing Anderson Cooper regrets in that infamous Kellyanne Conway interview.
Caitlyn Jenner appears to finally no longer be backing Trump, on this issue at least, following his ban on transgender people serving in the military.
And Stephen Colbert had two words on the issue.
Justin Bieber is having a rough week ― video has been released of him hitting a paparazzo with his truck Wednesday.
In California, folks are worried mythical Chupacabras are stalking their pets.
How did we not get an invite to the annual Santa convention in Denmark?
So turns out that “Game of Thrones” photo fake-out may have been a misdirect. Mother of dragons!
We love that Girl Scouts can now earn badges in robotics and engineering.
In honor of all the crazy in Washington, D.C., The Hill reported on what was most important ― the most beautiful folks in the swamp.
How “influencers” are gaming the Instagram algorithm.
Kate Hudson has gone full method and shaved her head for a reported musical with Sia.
We have a lot of feelings about Alex Jones and Spencer Pratt on vacation together.
Why Rick Ross’s comments about women in hip-hop are so problematic.
Rihanna is stepping into educational matters now with world leaders.
CONVERSATIONS