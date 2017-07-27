Thursday's Morning Email: Justice Department Takes Aim At LGBTQ Rights

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ARGUES LANDMARK CIVIL RIGHTS ACT DOESN’T PROTECT GAY PEOPLE On the same day President Donald Trump banned transgender people from serving in the military, citing costs. “The Department of Justice argued in a legal brief on Wednesdaythat the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 offers no protection from discrimination based on sexual orientation, a position advocacy groups condemned as ‘shameful’ and ‘politically driven.’” As for the transgender ban, current service members are saying it’s a “shot in the face” and to “try and kick me out of the military.” These Republicans are breaking with Trump on the issue, along with these world leaders. And then there’s the question of whether it’s legal. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER FAILURE TO REPEAL OBAMACARE The Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act failed 45-55. A slew of additional votes will happen today and tomorrow, and a “skinny repeal” is still on the table. This bipartisan group of governors warned against such a “skinny repeal” Wednesday. [HuffPost]

THE NEW WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR WANTS THE FBI TO PROBE FELONY LEAKS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE And initially tagged White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, whom staffers are reportedly blaming for leaks, in a tweet about it. [HuffPost]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY GOING AFTER ALASKA “The Alaska Dispatch News reported Wednesday night that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke called Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Alaskan Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) after Tuesday’s health care vote to let them know her position had put some of their state-specific projects in jeopardy ― particularly those pertaining to energy.” [HuffPost]

1 DEAD AND 7 INJURED IN FAIR RIDE GONE WRONG A carriage of passengers was sent flying at an Ohio state fair. [HuffPost]

KEN STARR, REPUBLICANS COME TO JEFF SESSIONS’ DEFENSE The outcry is growing from the GOP against the president’s treatment of the attorney general. However, Trump is reportedly mulling a recess appointment to replace Sessions. [WaPo]

WHAT’S BREWING