Thursday's Morning Email: Putin Announces Cease-fire In Syria

VLADIMIR PUTIN ANNOUNCES CEASE-FIRE IN SYRIA The Russian president announced the cease-fire will be effective at midnight and guaranteed by Turkey and Russia. [Reuters]

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU THROWS HIS SUPPORT BEHIND DONALD TRUMP The Prime Minister of Israel called Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech Wednesday renouncing Israeli settlements “almost as unbalanced as the anti-Israel resolution passed at the U.N. last week.” The top candidates for DNC have dodged the debate on where they stand on President Barack Obama’s vetoing of the U.N. Israel resolution. [Daniel Marans, HuffPost]

POSSIBLE ACCOMPLICE IN BERLIN TRUCK ATTACK DETAINED A forty-year-old Tunisian suspect is being held in Germany under suspicion of involvement in the Christmas market truck attack that killed 12. And new reports suggest the truck’s automatic braking system “may have saved lives.” [NYT]

DEBBIE REYNOLDS DIED THE DAY AFTER HER DAUGHTER The member of Hollywood royalty famous for “Singin’ in the Rain” died after a reported stroke, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died. Herlast words were about Carrie, and they’re heartbreaking. [Leigh Blickley, HuffPost]

AND TRIBUTES ARE STILL POURING IN FOR CARRIE FISHER Fans,family, her ex-husband, Paul Simon, and her beloved dog, Gary, have all spoken out about the legend’s sudden death at 60 from a heart attack. [Leigh Blickley, HuffPost]

OBAMA NAMES TWO NEW NATIONAL MONUMENTS Both of the spaces, one of which is in Utah, the other in Nevada, are considered Native American cultural sites. [Nick Visser, HuffPost]

‘BRIBES BORE A HOLE IN U.S. BORDER’ “A review by The New York Times of thousands of court records and internal agency documents showed that over the last 10 years almost 200 employees and contract workers of the Department of Homeland Security have taken nearly $15 million in bribes while being paid to protect the nation’s borders and enforce immigration laws.” [USA Today]

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES IN NEW ENGLAND Two feet of snow is headed your way. [USA Today]