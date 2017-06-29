POLITICS
06/29/2017 07:15 am ET

Thursday's Morning Email: Senate GOP Finds Itself At An "Impasse" On Health Care

According to Senator Rand Paul.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

TOP STORIES

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE SENATE’S HEALTH CARE BILL A deal appears to be nowhere in sight. “We’re at an impasse,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told HuffPost Wednesday. Hundreds of activists marched on Capital Hill Wednesday to voice their displeasure with the Senate’s version of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. And here’s what members of rural America said about the prospects of Trumpcare. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TOP VATICAN OFFICIAL CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT Australian Cardinal George Pell, who is third-highest official in the Vatican, has been charged with “multiple historical sex offenses.” [HuffPost]

THE CURRENT VERSION OF THE TRAVEL BAN IS REPORTEDLY GOING INTO EFFECT Visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority countries must have an immediate relative to be admitted to the U.S., which means a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling, including step siblings and other step family relations. Grandparents, aunts, uncles and so forth do not count. [Reuters]

MORE THAN HALF OF HATE CRIMES GO UNREPORTED According to a new federal report, more than half of the 250,000 hate crimes a year go unreported. [NYT]

U.S. PUBLISHES PAPERS ON IRAN COUP “Once expunged from its official history, documents outlining the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran have been quietly published by the State Department, offering a new glimpse at an operation that ultimately pushed the country toward its Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.” [AP]

THE PENTAGON’S PLAN TO DEFEAT ISIS Looks quite similar to the Obama administration’s plan. [WaPo]

WHAT’S BREWING

SAY GOODBYE TO THE LAPTOP BAN And hello to a different set of security measures. [HuffPost]

NEED A NEW SUMMER VACATION SPOT? An island has popped up off the coast of North Carolina for you. [HuffPost]

MAINE REPORTS ITS FIRST CASE OF MEASLES In 20 years. [HuffPost]

SHONDA RHIMES: I WAS ‘ONLY SEEN AS A PERSON’ AFTER 150 POUND WEIGHT LOSS “After I lost weight, I discovered that people found me valuable. Worthy of conversation.” [HuffPost]

THIS KID SAID HE WOULD MARRY HIS PRESCHOOL CRUSH 20 years later, he did just that. [HuffPost]

HOW MUCH COFFEE EACH ‘FRIENDS’ CAST MEMBER DRANK The winner is not Rachel. [HuffPost]

Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

