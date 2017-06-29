Thursday's Morning Email: Senate GOP Finds Itself At An "Impasse" On Health Care

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE SENATE’S HEALTH CARE BILL A deal appears to be nowhere in sight. “We’re at an impasse,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told HuffPost Wednesday. Hundreds of activists marched on Capital Hill Wednesday to voice their displeasure with the Senate’s version of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. And here’s what members of rural America said about the prospects of Trumpcare. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TOP VATICAN OFFICIAL CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT Australian Cardinal George Pell, who is third-highest official in the Vatican, has been charged with “multiple historical sex offenses.” [HuffPost]
THE CURRENT VERSION OF THE TRAVEL BAN IS REPORTEDLY GOING INTO EFFECT Visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority countries must have an immediate relative to be admitted to the U.S., which means a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling, including step siblings and other step family relations. Grandparents, aunts, uncles and so forth do not count. [Reuters]
MORE THAN HALF OF HATE CRIMES GO UNREPORTED According to a new federal report, more than half of the 250,000 hate crimes a year go unreported. [NYT]
U.S. PUBLISHES PAPERS ON IRAN COUP “Once expunged from its official history, documents outlining the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran have been quietly published by the State Department, offering a new glimpse at an operation that ultimately pushed the country toward its Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.” [AP]
THE PENTAGON’S PLAN TO DEFEAT ISIS Looks quite similar to the Obama administration’s plan. [WaPo]
WHAT’S BREWING
SAY GOODBYE TO THE LAPTOP BAN And hello to a different set of security measures. [HuffPost]
NEED A NEW SUMMER VACATION SPOT? An island has popped up off the coast of North Carolina for you. [HuffPost]
MAINE REPORTS ITS FIRST CASE OF MEASLES In 20 years. [HuffPost]
SHONDA RHIMES: I WAS ‘ONLY SEEN AS A PERSON’ AFTER 150 POUND WEIGHT LOSS “After I lost weight, I discovered that people found me valuable. Worthy of conversation.” [HuffPost]
THIS KID SAID HE WOULD MARRY HIS PRESCHOOL CRUSH 20 years later, he did just that. [HuffPost]
HOW MUCH COFFEE EACH ‘FRIENDS’ CAST MEMBER DRANK The winner is not Rachel. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Ted Cruz has a doppelgänger, and his name is Tom Ricketts.
A look at the NAACP’s fight to stop Betsy DeVos from expanding charter schools.
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy is earning praise for his attempts to protect the inclusion of maternity benefits in all health care plans.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly at the end of his ropewith White House staff.
United has apologized to a mother after her baby overheated and passed out on a delayed flight.
This couple wanted to perform a stunt where she shot her boyfriend and a book blocked the bullet to add to their YouTube fame. Instead he’s now dead.
Sorry everyone: A BBC investigation found a disturbing amount of fecal bacteria in Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero drinks.
You have to love these Donald Trump autobiography title suggestions.
These awkward sunburn lines are a reminder to pack that sunscreenover the holiday weekend.
A woman’s body has been found in a Walmart bathroom after being left there for three days.
Katy Perry is talking about those infamous naked Orlando Bloom paddleboarding photos.
Congrats “Gilmore Girls” fans ― you can now drink coffee from Luke’s own coffee line.
Michelle Rodriguez has threatened to quit the “Fast and the Furious” franchise if it doesn’t fix its treatment of women.
Of course Mariah Carey somehow found herself in the middle of an Israeli corruption scandal.
Happy Thursday ― here’s a dog trained to bring umpires water.
CONVERSATIONS