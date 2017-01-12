Thursday's Morning Email: Senate Votes Overnight In First Big Step Toward Obamacare Repeal

SENATE VOTES OVERNIGHT IN FIRST STEP TOWARD REPEAL OF OBAMACARE Only Sen. Rand Paul voted against the party line. Approximately 20 million people will lose health insurance if Obamacare is repealed. [Jonathan Cohn, HuffPost]

TRUMP BLASTS REPORT OF UNVERIFIED RUSSIA CLAIMS AS ‘FAKE NEWS’ In his first press conference as president-elect, Donald Trump called Buzzfeed a “failing pile of garbage,” and refused to call on CNN reporter Jim Acosta, saying the outlet was responsible for “fake news.” He also announced that he won’t divest from his business interest in his company, and is placing his two sons in charge of the Trump Organization. And yes, Trump did end his press conference by saying “You’re fired.” [Michael Calderone, HuffPost]

MEET THE AUTHOR OF THE UNVERIFIED DOSSIER ON TRUMP Christopher Steele works for London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd, which says on its website that it was founded by former British intelligence professionals. And here’s why “golden shower” is trending on Twitter. [WSJ | Paywall]

CHELSEA MANNING ‘ON SHORT LIST’ FOR PARDON FROM PRESIDENT OBAMA The former Army intelligence analyst is serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks. [NBC]

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT REX TILLERSON’S CONFIRMATION HEARING The president-elect’s pick for secretary of state was grilled by Sen. Marco Rubio over his relationship with Russia, and expressed support for both the Paris Agreement and women’s programs at the State Department. [Jessica Schulberg, HuffPost]

LOOKS LIKE THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS ARE MOVING TO LAWhich gives the city two NFL teams after the St. Louis Rams moved there last year. And yes, that seems beyond absurd considering how the Rams have been received in LA. [Travis Waldron, HuffPost]

VOLKSWAGEN TO PAY $4.3 BILLION FOR EMISSIONS SCANDAL And six executives have been indicted for their role in helping the company cheat on diesel emissions tests for a decade. [Reuters]