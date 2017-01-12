Thursday's Morning Email: Senate Votes Overnight In First Big Step Toward Obamacare Repeal

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
SENATE VOTES OVERNIGHT IN FIRST STEP TOWARD REPEAL OF OBAMACARE Only Sen. Rand Paul voted against the party line. Approximately 20 million people will lose health insurance if Obamacare is repealed. [Jonathan Cohn, HuffPost]
TRUMP BLASTS REPORT OF UNVERIFIED RUSSIA CLAIMS AS ‘FAKE NEWS’ In his first press conference as president-elect, Donald Trump called Buzzfeed a “failing pile of garbage,” and refused to call on CNN reporter Jim Acosta, saying the outlet was responsible for “fake news.” He also announced that he won’t divest from his business interest in his company, and is placing his two sons in charge of the Trump Organization. And yes, Trump did end his press conference by saying “You’re fired.” [Michael Calderone, HuffPost]
MEET THE AUTHOR OF THE UNVERIFIED DOSSIER ON TRUMP Christopher Steele works for London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd, which says on its website that it was founded by former British intelligence professionals. And here’s why “golden shower” is trending on Twitter. [WSJ | Paywall]
CHELSEA MANNING ‘ON SHORT LIST’ FOR PARDON FROM PRESIDENT OBAMA The former Army intelligence analyst is serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks. [NBC]
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT REX TILLERSON’S CONFIRMATION HEARING The president-elect’s pick for secretary of state was grilled by Sen. Marco Rubio over his relationship with Russia, and expressed support for both the Paris Agreement and women’s programs at the State Department. [Jessica Schulberg, HuffPost]
LOOKS LIKE THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS ARE MOVING TO LAWhich gives the city two NFL teams after the St. Louis Rams moved there last year. And yes, that seems beyond absurd considering how the Rams have been received in LA. [Travis Waldron, HuffPost]
VOLKSWAGEN TO PAY $4.3 BILLION FOR EMISSIONS SCANDAL And six executives have been indicted for their role in helping the company cheat on diesel emissions tests for a decade. [Reuters]
APPLE IS HEADED TO HOLLYWOOD The tech giant is looking to get into the original television and movie content game. [WSJ | Paywall]
A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE UNHAPPY ABOUT JOSEPH FIENNES BEING CAST AS MICHAEL JACKSON Including Jackson’s daughter, Paris. [HuffPost]
WE FINALLY HAVE THE DETAILS ON THAT TIME PRINCESS BEATRICE CUT ED SHEERAN’S FACE WITH A SWORD This is not a joke. [Vulture]
BAD NEWS, SEAFOOD LOVERS Rising sea temperatures could be jeopardizing the safety of your food. [HuffPost]
TRY NOT TO BARF AT THIS DESCRIPTION OF TACO BELL’S NEW TACO The shell is made out of fried chicken. [HuffPost]
THIS DISEASE CAN CAUSE A 3-FOOT WORM TO GROW IN YOUR BODY But thanks to Jimmy Carter’s foundation, dracunculusm ― known as Guinea worm disease ― been wiped out in Mali. [HuffPost]
YOU COULD POTENTIALLY SCORE A $0 TICKET TO DUBAI You’re welcome. [HuffPost]
~ Police found a missing 5-year-old’s body in her parents’ restaurant.
~ A new Taliban video shows American and Australian hostages.
~ Michigan Republicans are trying to get rid of the state’s income tax.
~ Robert De Niro wrote a letter in support of Meryl Streep.
~ Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly attending Trump’s inauguration.
~ CVS will offer a cheaper EpiPen generic.
~ Ranking the top airlines on cost, leg room and overall sanity-keeping.
~ This British cafe will give you free lunch ― if you do a six-minute workout.
~ Looks like Peter Dinklage could be headed to the “Avengers” franchise.
~ Joe Jonas and Charlotte McKinney are wearing not a lot of clothes (but a bunch of bronzer) in the new Guess campaign.
~ Michelle Obama got the works for her last late-night TV appearance.
~ “Pop culture can’t escape Donald Trump.”
~ Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might just be an item.
~ This is why stepping on those dang Legos hurts so much.
The Huffington Post’s Morning Email team aims to get you the top news, along with entertainment, lifestyle stories and other absurdity that you need to get through your workday — all with a dash of signature Morning Email snark.
Like The Morning Email? Send it to a friend! Does somebody keep forwarding you this newsletter? Get your own copy. It’s free! Sign up here.
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more