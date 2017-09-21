Thursday's Morning Email: The Obamacare Repeal Comes Down To These Three Senators

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
THE OBAMACARE REPEAL WILL COME DOWN TO THESE THREE SENATORS ONCE MORE What will Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain do? Take a look at the members of the health care system opposed to the Graham-Cassidy proposal. And Jimmy Kimmel doubled down on going after Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on his show last night. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PAUL MANAFORT ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO BRIEF A RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE DURING THE 2016 ELECTION Less than two weeksbefore Trump accepted the Republican nomination. Amid all the intrigue swirling around him, Manafort is currently working on a Kurdish referendum opposed by the U.S. [Reuters]
BLACKOUT Hurricane Maria, which slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, has killed the power on the entire island. [HuffPost]
TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR BURIED VICTIMS OF THE CENTRAL MEXICO EARTHQUAKE More than 50 people have been saved since Tuesday. [Reuters]
HERE’S WHAT TRUMP HAD TO SAY ABOUT AFRICA AT THE UN ”I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich.” He also saluted the nonexistent country of Nambia. Stephen Colbert had a field day with his screw-up. [HuffPost]
SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER ASKED THE WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS ON COMEY FIRING, FLYNN OUSTER And that Donald Trump Jr. meeting. [Reuters]
NICARAGUA PLANS TO SIGN THE PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD Leaving the U.S. and Syria as the only countries to reject the global plan to cut emissions. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘THE TECH BROS WILL NOT SAVE YOU’ “America might not have royalty, but we do have the 21st-century version: billionaires, especially tech founders. They’re Cinderella and the prince all in one, vaulted to unimaginable wealth and power from modest backgrounds.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S COMING AND GOING ON NETFLIX THIS OCTOBER Yes, it’s almost October. [HuffPost]
RUTH BADER GINSBERG GETS REAL ABOUT HER CAREER “You mean, how did I decide to become a flaming feminist litigator?” [HuffPost]
YOU’RE NOT THE ONLY ONE AMAZON THOUGHT WAS PREGNANT A lot of folks got notifications about their “baby registry.” [HuffPost]
YES, THERE IS VIDEO OF LAWRENCE O’DONNELL LOSING HIS MIND OVER A MALFUNCTIONING EARPIECE You’re welcome. [HuffPost]
THE DANGERS IN THE ALLURE OF HGTV “In fact, the network may now be tempting its millions of fans to dip their toes back into the most dangerous waters of the past crisis: flipping.” [Vulture]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
This review of Hillary Clinton’s book, which just set a sales record, talks about its “absence of Hillary Clinton,” and it’s worth a read.
-
Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney fired by Trump, has been named a CNN contributor.
-
People had some thoughts on Melania Trump’s anti-bullying speech.
-
Scientists did say this was going to be a bad hurricane season.
-
Ivanka Trump is speaking out about her struggles with postpartum depression.
-
Inside the racial unrest at Cornell.
-
President Barack Obama said it is “frustrating” to continue to need to mobilize to protect Obamacare.
-
Bill O’Reilly says he was a “good mentor” to women at Fox News.
-
Why are we letting nurses burn out?
-
-
This woman chartered a jet to save 300 animals on the Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
-
Of course the Foo Fighters’ “Carpool Karaoke” involved some headbanging.
-
These hospital staffers were fired after Snapchatting videos of them making newborns dance and calling a black baby “mini Satan.”
-
Check out the 25 Hollywood family dynasties.
-
We were blown away watching this little girl, who was born with her heart outside of her chest, laugh.
-
Bad news, oyster lovers: A herpes virus is ravaging the global oyster population.
-
These photos of Ryan Gosling will make you feel ancient.
-
We were sad to hear Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split.
-
And rest easy, there is now a fifth “Game of Thrones” prequel in the works.
CONVERSATIONS