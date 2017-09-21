POLITICS
09/21/2017 07:03 am ET

Thursday's Morning Email: The Obamacare Repeal Comes Down To These Three Senators

What will Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain do?

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

THE OBAMACARE REPEAL WILL COME DOWN TO THESE THREE SENATORS ONCE MORE What will Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain do? Take a look at the members of the health care system opposed to the Graham-Cassidy proposal. And Jimmy Kimmel doubled down on going after Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on his show last night. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PAUL MANAFORT ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO BRIEF A RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE DURING THE 2016 ELECTION Less than two weeksbefore Trump accepted the Republican nomination. Amid all the intrigue swirling around him, Manafort is currently working on a Kurdish referendum opposed by the U.S. [Reuters]

BLACKOUT Hurricane Maria, which slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, has killed the power on the entire island. [HuffPost]

TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR BURIED VICTIMS OF THE CENTRAL MEXICO EARTHQUAKE More than 50 people have been saved since Tuesday. [Reuters]

HERE’S WHAT TRUMP HAD TO SAY ABOUT AFRICA AT THE UN ”I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich.” He also saluted the nonexistent country of Nambia. Stephen Colbert had a field day with his screw-up. [HuffPost]

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER ASKED THE WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS ON COMEY FIRING, FLYNN OUSTER And that Donald Trump Jr. meeting. [Reuters]

NICARAGUA PLANS TO SIGN THE PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD Leaving the U.S. and Syria as the only countries to reject the global plan to cut emissions. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘THE TECH BROS WILL NOT SAVE YOU’ “America might not have royalty, but we do have the 21st-century version: billionaires, especially tech founders. They’re Cinderella and the prince all in one, vaulted to unimaginable wealth and power from modest backgrounds.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S COMING AND GOING ON NETFLIX THIS OCTOBER Yes, it’s almost October. [HuffPost]

RUTH BADER GINSBERG GETS REAL ABOUT HER CAREER “You mean, how did I decide to become a flaming feminist litigator?” [HuffPost]

YOU’RE NOT THE ONLY ONE AMAZON THOUGHT WAS PREGNANT A lot of folks got notifications about their “baby registry.” [HuffPost]

YES, THERE IS VIDEO OF LAWRENCE O’DONNELL LOSING HIS MIND OVER A MALFUNCTIONING EARPIECE You’re welcome. [HuffPost]

THE DANGERS IN THE ALLURE OF HGTV “In fact, the network may now be tempting its millions of fans to dip their toes back into the most dangerous waters of the past crisis: flipping.” [Vulture]

BEFORE YOU GO

Suggest a correction
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment U.S. Presidential Elections Obamacare Huffington Post
Thursday's Morning Email: The Obamacare Repeal Comes Down To These Three Senators

CONVERSATIONS